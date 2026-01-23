Thursday night delivered a little bit of everything! A high-scoring boys thriller in Fort Kent, strong road wins, and big individual nights across the region.

✅ Game of the night: Caribou beats Fort Kent 70–66

✅ Top scorers: Naranja 28 , Shields 29 , Tardif 25 , Lerman 26

✅ Full scoreboard: Boys + girls finals for Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Caribou won a high-scoring one, 70-66 over Fort Kent. The Vikings were led by Landon Belanger with 20 points, with Owen Corrigan and Colby Ouellette with 14 points apiece, and Chandler St. Peter also in double figures with 11. Fort Kent was led by Tobias Naranja with a game high 28 points, plus Aden Jeffers added in 20 and Mason Pelletier chipped in with 10 points.

Wisdom picked up a road win at Van Buren, 71-48. Sam Tardif paced the Pioneers with 25 points, with Cayden Hargrove adding in 20, and Dillon Dionne with 15 for the Pioneers. Van Buren was led by Alex Violette with 16 points, with Isaac Martin chipping in 12 and Alex Bebout with 11.

Stearns topped Houlton 80-43.

East Grand edged Ashland 38-33.

Southern Aroostook took care of Lee Academy 60-42.

Girls Basketball

Southern Aroostook earned a 64-41 win over Hodgdon behind Ally Shields' game-high 29 points for the Lady Warriors, with Emma Stubbs and Alexa Hersey also in double figures with 11 each. Hodgdon was led by Ava Ezell with 23 points.

Wisdom rolled past Van Buren 66-27. Ava Lerman led the way with 26 points, with Peyton Roy and Madi Cyr also scoring in double figures with 16 apiece.. Van Buren was led by Emily LaPierre with 11 points.

Ashland picked up a win over East Grand 56-18.

