Tuesday’s local sports slate featured an overtime boys hoops finish, a few statement wins on the court, and strong showings at the Aroostook Freestyle 5K in Presque Isle.

✅ Headline hoops game: Fort Fairfield beats Katahdin 69–60 (OT)

✅ Freestyle 5K winners: Alden Reardon (Fort Kent) and Emma Graves (Caribou)

✅ Full roundup: Basketball finals + top 5 ski results for Jan. 20

Girls Basketball

Katahdin 52, Fort Fairfield 37

Katahdin earned the win behind Polly Cullen (16). Fort Fairfield was led by Maddi Parks (8).

Houlton 52, Fort Kent 37

Houlton picked up the win behind Amelia Matwyko (17). Fort Kent was led by Trinity Daigle (12), with Emlyn Nadeau (10).

Central Aroostook 85, Washburn 11

Central Aroostook rolled behind Maggie Mahan (20), with Harleigh Allen (14) also in double figures.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent 70, Houlton 21

Fort Kent was led by Tobias Naranja (15), Mason Pelletier (14), and Aden Jeffers (13).

Central Aroostook 68, Washburn 38

Central Aroostook was led by Kellen McCrum (17).

Fort Fairfield 69, Katahdin 60 (OT)

Fort Fairfield outlasted Katahdin in overtime. Ethan Walsh (19) scored all of his points in the second half, and Cayden Ala (17) added support. Katahdin was led by Bryten Hartsgrove (22) and Calvin Richardson (18).

Postponements

Ashland vs. Hodgdon (boys and girls) was postponed. Makeup date: Jan. 26.

Aroostook Freestyle 5K Nordic Results (Presque Isle)

Boys - Top 5

Alden Reardon (Fort Kent) - 13:51.0 Ben Charker (Fort Fairfield) - 14:50.4 Silas Baser (Presque Isle) - 16:09.5 Collin Harvey (Fort Kent) - 16:20.1 Owen Tetlow (Caribou) - 17:08.0

Girls - Top 5

Emma Graves (Caribou) - 17:59.7 Isabella Albert (Caribou) - 19:03.7 Addison Chasse (Fort Kent) - 19:44.7 Taylor York (Presque Isle) - 20:45.5 Marie Johnston (Presque Isle) - 20:51.3

Wednesday's Schedule for County Teams:

4:00 PM — Wrestling (Caribou, Fort Kent Co-op)

5:30 PM - Girls Basketball: Washburn vs Ashland

5:30 PM - Girls Basketball: Van Buren vs. Madawaska

7:00 PM - Boys Basketball: Van Buren vs. Madawaska

7:00 PM - Boys Basketball: Washburn vs Ashland