It was a busy day throughout the County on the hardwood with a pair of tight finishes, several big wins, and an overtime battle that went right down to the wire.

✅ OT thriller: Caribou boys outlast Orono 57–47 (OT) after a 47–47 tie

✅ Close finish: Presque Isle girls edge Old Town 41–38

✅ Top lines: Lilly Bell 20, Kason Bua 21, Owen Corrigan 22

Girls Basketball

Caribou 64, Orono 43

Caribou earned a strong road win behind Lilly Bell’s 20 points. Quinn Corrigan and Carli Levesque added 11 each as the Lady Vikings pulled away for a solid victory.

Presque Isle 41, Old Town 38

Presque Isle battled past Old Town in a one-possession game that came down to the final stretch. Gan Curtis led the Lady Wildcats with 16 in a gritty win.

Easton 71, East Grand 25

Easton rolled to a big win over East Grand.

Southern Aroostook 68, Van Buren 29

Southern Aroostook took care of business with a win over Van Buren.

Boys Basketball

Easton 77, East Grand 30

Easton posted a dominant win over East Grand.

Southern Aroostook 65, Van Buren 43

Southern Aroostook earned a solid win over Van Buren.

Presque Isle 65, Old Town 44

Presque Isle got a big night from Kasen Bua (21), with Cruze Casavant (15) and Nathan Tompkins (11) also in double figures as the Wildcats pulled away.

Caribou 57, Orono 47 (OT)

Caribou and Orono were tied 47–47 at the end of regulation before the Vikings owned the extra period. Owen Corrigan (22) led the way as Caribou closed it out in overtime.

Tue 1/20 - Aroostook County Teams Only (schools + times)

3:00 PM - Presque Isle / Caribou / Ashland / Madawaska / Fort Fairfield / Fort Kent (Boys Nordic Ski)

3:00 PM - Presque Isle / Caribou / Ashland / Madawaska / Fort Fairfield / Fort Kent (Girls Nordic Ski)

5:00 PM - Ashland vs. Hodgdon (Girls Basketball)

5:00 PM - Katahdin vs. Fort Fairfield (Boys Basketball)

5:30 PM - Central Aroostook vs. Washburn (Girls Basketball)

5:30 PM - Houlton vs. Fort Kent (Girls Basketball)

6:30 PM - Katahdin vs. Fort Fairfield (Girls Basketball)

6:30 PM - Ashland vs. Hodgdon (Boys Basketball)

7:00 PM - Houlton vs. Fort Kent (Boys Basketball)

7:00 PM - Central Aroostook vs. Washburn (Boys Basketball)