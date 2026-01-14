A busy Tuesday night across Aroostook County featured rivalry energy, a couple of statement wins, and an overtime finish in Fort Kent.

Girls Basketball

Fort Kent 59, Hodgdon 51

Fort Kent earned the win behind Trinity Daigle (17) and Mallory Malmborg (13). Hodgdon was led by Ava Ezell (23), with Taylor London (10) also in double figures.

Presque Isle 49, Caribou 38 (Pineland Farms Game of the Week — heard on 101.9 The Rock)

Presque Isle won the rivalry matchup behind Gan Curtis (19) and Nora Curtis (14). Caribou got 14 points each from Lilly Bell and Quinn Corrigan.

Wisdom 69, Ashland 22

Wisdom stayed rolling as Ava Lerman poured in 26. Peyton Roy (12) added support, with Madi Cyr (11) and Kelsie Daigle (11) also in double figures. Ashland was led by Sadie Trams (11).

Southern Aroostook 62, Fort Fairfield 32

Southern Aroostook closed out the girls slate with a strong win over Fort Fairfield.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent 67, Hodgdon 57 (OT)

Fort Kent and Hodgdon were tied 55–55 at the end of regulation before the Warriors pulled away in overtime. Mason Pelletier (22) led Fort Kent, with Aden Jeffers (21) adding a huge finish — 12 of his 21 came in the fourth quarter. Tobias Naranja scored 10.

Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio (17), Cameron Hannington (15), and Wyatt Oliver (11).

Wisdom 73, Ashland 22

Wisdom earned a big win behind Sam Tardif (23). Cayden Hargrove (14) and Preston LaVoie (11) also hit double figures.

Southern Aroostook 59, Easton 55

Southern Aroostook edged Easton to close out the boys results reported.

Have a score correction or a stat to add? Result to send in or a photo gallery to share? Message us and we’ll update the roundup, and make sure your gallery is included. You can also send results HERE

Also: Voting for Winter Week Five Athlete nominations are LIVE, click HERE to vote NOW

Aroostook County Schedule — Wed 1/14 (today)

3:00 PM — Boys Alpine Ski (KVAC): Hampden Academy - Titcomb Mountain

3:00 PM — Girls Alpine Ski (KVAC): Hampden Academy - Titcomb Mountain

4:00 PM — Wrestling (Varsity): Caribou, Fort Kent Co-op - Mattanawcook Academy

4:30 PM — Boys Ice Hockey (Varsity): Black Hawks - JMCC in Houlton

5:30 PM — Boys Basketball (Varsity): Van Buren at Easton

5:30 PM — Girls Basketball (Varsity): Central Aroostook at Madawaska

7:00 PM — Boys Basketball (Varsity): Caribou at Presque Isle

7:00 PM — Boys Basketball (Varsity): Central Aroostook at Madawaska

7:00 PM — Girls Basketball (Varsity): Van Buren at Easton