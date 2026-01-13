Girls Basketball

Katahdin 45, Van Buren 28

Katahdin earned the win behind Ayanna Lester (15). Polly Cullen (10) and Emily McNally (10) also hit double figures. Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre (19).

Central Aroostook 58, East Grand 16

Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen (25) with Lilly Burtt (19) also in double figures.

Stearns 60, Houlton 57

Stearns edged Houlton in a close finish.

Boys Basketball

Presque Isle 75, Houlton 45

Presque Isle was led by Kasen Bua with 21 points, with Cruze Casavant (16) and Hudson Porter (10) also in double figures. Houlton was paced by Johnathon Soto (20) and Jayden Wu (14).

Katahdin 64, Van Buren 22

Bryten Hartsgrove led all scorers with 24 points, with Calvin Richardson (15) and Matt Keim (10) also reaching double figures. Van Buren was led by Alex Violette (10).

Central Aroostook 94, East Grand 12

Central Aroostook posted a dominant win over East Grand.

Have a score correction or a stat to add? Result to send in or a photo gallery to share? Message us and we’ll update the roundup, and make sure your gallery is included. You can also send results HERE

Also: Nominations for Winter Week Five Athlete nominations are LIVE, click HERE to nominate NOW

Today’s Aroostook County Schedule (Tue 1/13)

3:00 PM - Boys and Girls 5k Classical Cross County Ski Meet in Caribou

5:30 PM - Girls - Wisdom at Ashland

5:30 PM - Girls - Hodgdon at Fort Kent

7:00 PM - Boys - Hodgdon at Fort Kent

7:00 PM - Boys - Wisdom at Ashland

7:00 PM - Girls - Southern Aroostook at Fort Fairfield

7:00 PM - Girls - Caribou at Presque Isle