Presque Isle brought the energy into Caribou and came away with a 55-42 win over the Lady Vikings in the first night of the Route 1 Rivalry games.

The Lady Wildcats set the tone right away with a 21-5 run in the opening quarter and never let Caribou get comfortable early. Marion Young knocked down two 3-pointers in the first, and Presque Isle carried a 21-7 lead after one.

Caribou answered in the second. Carly Levesque opened the quarter with five quick points, sparking a 9-1 run that cut into the deficit and made it a game. Presque Isle held on to a 29-23 lead at halftime.

The third quarter stayed tight for most of the frame as both teams traded baskets and kept the margin within six. Then Presque Isle landed a late push. Marion Young hit a 3-pointer and followed it with a bucket inside in the final minute to give the Wildcats breathing room at 47-34 heading to the fourth.

From there, Presque Isle kept control and finished strong down the stretch to close out the 55-42 win.

Marion Young led Presque Isle with 21 points, and Emily Collins added 12 points. Caribou was led by Carly Levesque with 17 points.

Join 101.9 The Rock tomorrow night, as the Presque Isle boys travel to Caribou to take on the Vikings in the second night of the Route One Rivalry. Pre-game to start just before 7pm on 101.9, 1019therock.com, the 101.9 The Rock App, and if you have a smart speaker, tell it to tune into 101.9 The Rock!

Read Next:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week voting is live! Vote for who should be named Athlete of the Week >> [LINK]

📅 Full winter broadcast schedule on 101.9 The Rock → [LINK]

Keep the scoreboard going: