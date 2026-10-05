Tuesday, October 6

Fort Fairfield | Community Table Luncheon

A free community meal at noon at the VFW on Presque Isle Street, with food, company and opportunities to win prizes. Town of Fort Fairfield

More Info: Town of Fort Fairfield Event Calendar

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

Free weekly youth art and peer-support gathering from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Youth Art Group Details

Friday, October 9

Presque Isle | Zillman Memorial Sculpture Dedication

UMPI will host a free dedication from 3 to 5 p.m., honoring former President Don Zillman and First Lady Linda Zillman. The event includes the sculpture unveiling, a special Portland Ballet performance and reception. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Zillman Memorial Sculpture Dedication

Saturday, October 10

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The market continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion on Riverside Drive, with local products, baked goods and handmade items. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar

Mapleton | Mapleton Daze Fall Craft & Vendor Fair

Current public listings show the annual craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mapleton Elementary School, with local crafters and vendors. The event supports Mapleton Daze activities.

More Info: Mapleton Event Listing

Sunday, October 11

Fort Kent | Lonesome Pine Trails Fall Fest

A free community fall celebration from noon to 6 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, with live music, food, games, face painting and family activities. Boomerang performs from 3 to 6 p.m. University of Maine at Fort Kent

More Info: Lonesome Pine Trails Fall Fest

Grand Isle | Travis Cyr & Laura Bagley Concert

Original contemporary folk music from 2 to 3 p.m. at Musée Culturel du Mont-Carmel. There is no admission charge, with free-will donations accepted. University of Maine at Fort Kent

More Info: Concert Details

Tuesday, October 13

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

The free weekly youth art group returns from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar

Thursday, October 15

Presque Isle | Voices in the North Country Writers Symposium

UMPI hosts its biennial writers symposium from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., followed by a public reception at 5:30 and an evening program beginning at 6. Maine writers Morgan Talty, Julia Bouwsma and Barry Wright are among the featured guests. All events are free and open to the public.

More Info: Voices in the North Country

Presque Isle | Morgan Talty Libra Distinguished Lecture

National-bestselling author Morgan Talty presents “We Are Made of Place” at 6 p.m. in the UMPI Campus Center Multi-Purpose Room, followed by book signing opportunities. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: UMPI Writers Symposium and Lecture

Saturday, October 17

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Saturday market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Community Calendar

Presque Isle | Children’s Literacy Tea

A book-themed fundraiser from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with activities, crafts and snacks. Ticket, raffle and book-sale proceeds help purchase books for children in foster care in Aroostook County. Stay Happening

More Info: Children’s Literacy Tea

October 17-18

Caribou | Caribou Craft Fair

One of The County’s major fall traditions returns to Caribou High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, featuring more than 140 artisans and makers. Admission is free.

More Info: Caribou Craft Fair

Sunday, October 18

Fort Fairfield | Rabies Clinic & Free Microchipping

Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue will host a drive-through rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Rabies vaccinations are $20, microchipping is free, and dog licenses will also be available. Town of Fort Fairfield

More Info: Fort Fairfield Rabies Clinic

Tuesday, October 20

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

Free youth art and peer-support gathering from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Community Calendar

Friday, October 23

Mapleton | Mapleton Daze Trunk or Treat

The second annual Trunk or Treat is listed for 6 p.m. at Mapleton Elementary School. Families can trick-or-treat from decorated vehicles in the school parking lot, with free admission. Orion's Map

More Info: Mapleton Trunk or Treat Details

Saturday, October 24

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The market continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Community Calendar

Caribou | Haunted Train Station: Haunted House & Games

The Caribou Historic Train Station hosts a Halloween fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. with a haunted house, games, food and treats supporting Caribou Project Grad 2027. Admission is $10, or $15 to skip the line.

More Info: Caribou Haunted Train Station

Sunday, October 25

Presque Isle | Tails on Trails

A free dog-friendly afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at Northern Maine Community Trails. Activities include guided hikes and walks for different ability levels, stroller and senior-dog-friendly options, photography and a raffle.

More Info: Northern Maine Community Trails Events

Tuesday, October 27

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

The weekly youth art group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.

More Info: Community Calendar

Thursday, October 29

Presque Isle | Autumn Hiring Event

A public hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with multiple employers scheduled to attend. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar

Fort Kent | Poutine Fest

UMFK’s Poutine Fest is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nowland Hall, with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring different versions of the classic fries, cheese curds and gravy dish along with information about its cultural roots. University of Maine at Fort Kent

More Info: UMFK October Events

Fort Kent | Scientific Speaker Series

Field ecologist and biologist Dr. Brittany Slabach speaks at 11 a.m. in Nadeau Hall. The presentation is free and open to students, faculty and community members. University of Maine at Fort Kent

More Info: UMFK Speaker Series

Saturday, October 31

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Saturday farmers market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber

More Info: Community Calendar

Presque Isle | Skates, Pucks & Pumpkins

Halloween activities run from 1 to 9 p.m. at The Forum, with Northern Maine Pioneers hockey, a Trunk or Treat and public skating. The event listing says guests wearing costumes get in free. Stay Happening

More Info: Skates, Pucks & Pumpkins

Houlton | Spooktacular

The Greater Houlton Chamber has its downtown Halloween Spooktacular scheduled for October 31, featuring costumes and community trick-or-treating. Houlton Chamber Of Commerce

More Info: Greater Houlton Chamber

Houlton | Free Halloween Movie: Monster House

Temple Theatre will show Monster House free at 1 p.m. on Halloween.

More Info: Temple Theatre Halloween Showtimes

Houlton | Free Late-Night Showing of Scream

Temple Theatre will also offer a free 10 p.m. showing of the original Scream on Halloween night. The movie is rated R.

More Info: Temple Theatre Halloween Showtimes

Have a community event coming up? Send the event name, date, time, location and details to [HERE] for possible inclusion in Coming Up In The County. This feature is designed for community, nonprofit, school, municipal, fundraiser and public-interest events, and is not intended for standard for-profit business promotions.