Coming Up In The County: October 2026 Events
Tuesday, October 6
Fort Fairfield | Community Table Luncheon
A free community meal at noon at the VFW on Presque Isle Street, with food, company and opportunities to win prizes. Town of Fort Fairfield
More Info: Town of Fort Fairfield Event Calendar
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
Free weekly youth art and peer-support gathering from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Youth Art Group Details
Friday, October 9
Presque Isle | Zillman Memorial Sculpture Dedication
UMPI will host a free dedication from 3 to 5 p.m., honoring former President Don Zillman and First Lady Linda Zillman. The event includes the sculpture unveiling, a special Portland Ballet performance and reception. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Zillman Memorial Sculpture Dedication
Saturday, October 10
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The market continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion on Riverside Drive, with local products, baked goods and handmade items. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar
Mapleton | Mapleton Daze Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
Current public listings show the annual craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mapleton Elementary School, with local crafters and vendors. The event supports Mapleton Daze activities.
More Info: Mapleton Event Listing
Sunday, October 11
Fort Kent | Lonesome Pine Trails Fall Fest
A free community fall celebration from noon to 6 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, with live music, food, games, face painting and family activities. Boomerang performs from 3 to 6 p.m. University of Maine at Fort Kent
More Info: Lonesome Pine Trails Fall Fest
Grand Isle | Travis Cyr & Laura Bagley Concert
Original contemporary folk music from 2 to 3 p.m. at Musée Culturel du Mont-Carmel. There is no admission charge, with free-will donations accepted. University of Maine at Fort Kent
More Info: Concert Details
Tuesday, October 13
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
The free weekly youth art group returns from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar
Thursday, October 15
Presque Isle | Voices in the North Country Writers Symposium
UMPI hosts its biennial writers symposium from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., followed by a public reception at 5:30 and an evening program beginning at 6. Maine writers Morgan Talty, Julia Bouwsma and Barry Wright are among the featured guests. All events are free and open to the public.
More Info: Voices in the North Country
Presque Isle | Morgan Talty Libra Distinguished Lecture
National-bestselling author Morgan Talty presents “We Are Made of Place” at 6 p.m. in the UMPI Campus Center Multi-Purpose Room, followed by book signing opportunities. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: UMPI Writers Symposium and Lecture
Saturday, October 17
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The Saturday market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Community Calendar
Presque Isle | Children’s Literacy Tea
A book-themed fundraiser from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with activities, crafts and snacks. Ticket, raffle and book-sale proceeds help purchase books for children in foster care in Aroostook County. Stay Happening
More Info: Children’s Literacy Tea
October 17-18
Caribou | Caribou Craft Fair
One of The County’s major fall traditions returns to Caribou High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, featuring more than 140 artisans and makers. Admission is free.
More Info: Caribou Craft Fair
Sunday, October 18
Fort Fairfield | Rabies Clinic & Free Microchipping
Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue will host a drive-through rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Rabies vaccinations are $20, microchipping is free, and dog licenses will also be available. Town of Fort Fairfield
More Info: Fort Fairfield Rabies Clinic
Tuesday, October 20
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
Free youth art and peer-support gathering from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Community Calendar
Friday, October 23
Mapleton | Mapleton Daze Trunk or Treat
The second annual Trunk or Treat is listed for 6 p.m. at Mapleton Elementary School. Families can trick-or-treat from decorated vehicles in the school parking lot, with free admission. Orion's Map
More Info: Mapleton Trunk or Treat Details
Saturday, October 24
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The market continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Community Calendar
Caribou | Haunted Train Station: Haunted House & Games
The Caribou Historic Train Station hosts a Halloween fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. with a haunted house, games, food and treats supporting Caribou Project Grad 2027. Admission is $10, or $15 to skip the line.
More Info: Caribou Haunted Train Station
Sunday, October 25
Presque Isle | Tails on Trails
A free dog-friendly afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at Northern Maine Community Trails. Activities include guided hikes and walks for different ability levels, stroller and senior-dog-friendly options, photography and a raffle.
More Info: Northern Maine Community Trails Events
Tuesday, October 27
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
The weekly youth art group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.
More Info: Community Calendar
Thursday, October 29
Presque Isle | Autumn Hiring Event
A public hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with multiple employers scheduled to attend. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Central Aroostook Community Calendar
Fort Kent | Poutine Fest
UMFK’s Poutine Fest is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nowland Hall, with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring different versions of the classic fries, cheese curds and gravy dish along with information about its cultural roots. University of Maine at Fort Kent
More Info: UMFK October Events
Fort Kent | Scientific Speaker Series
Field ecologist and biologist Dr. Brittany Slabach speaks at 11 a.m. in Nadeau Hall. The presentation is free and open to students, faculty and community members. University of Maine at Fort Kent
More Info: UMFK Speaker Series
Saturday, October 31
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The Saturday farmers market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Central Aroostook Chamber
More Info: Community Calendar
Presque Isle | Skates, Pucks & Pumpkins
Halloween activities run from 1 to 9 p.m. at The Forum, with Northern Maine Pioneers hockey, a Trunk or Treat and public skating. The event listing says guests wearing costumes get in free. Stay Happening
More Info: Skates, Pucks & Pumpkins
Houlton | Spooktacular
The Greater Houlton Chamber has its downtown Halloween Spooktacular scheduled for October 31, featuring costumes and community trick-or-treating. Houlton Chamber Of Commerce
More Info: Greater Houlton Chamber
Houlton | Free Halloween Movie: Monster House
Temple Theatre will show Monster House free at 1 p.m. on Halloween.
More Info: Temple Theatre Halloween Showtimes
Houlton | Free Late-Night Showing of Scream
Temple Theatre will also offer a free 10 p.m. showing of the original Scream on Halloween night. The movie is rated R.
More Info: Temple Theatre Halloween Showtimes