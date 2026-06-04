The annual Miracle Mile will return to downtown Houlton on July 3, giving runners and walkers the chance to kick off the Independence Day weekend while supporting local students pursuing careers in nursing and medical fields.

The one-mile, downhill, point-to-point race serves as the opening event of Houlton’s Midnight Madness festival and is the primary fundraiser for The Makenna Ward Miracle Mile Foundation.

Proceeds from the race help support The Makenna Ward Scholarship, which is awarded to local high school students planning to continue their education and pursue careers in nursing and medical fields.

Event Details

Date: July 3

Race Start: 6 p.m.

Cost: $15 through June 13, $20 after June 13 through race day

Online Registration: Open now

Day-of Registration and Packet Pickup: July 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration Location: Military Street Baptist Church, 307 Military Street, Houlton

Event Parking: Military Street Baptist Church parking lot

No registrations will be accepted after 5:30 p.m. on race day. The race will begin promptly at 6 p.m. for all participants.

One-Mile Race Through Downtown Houlton

The Miracle Mile is open to both runners and walkers.

The course begins at the intersection of Grant Street and Military Street and heads west toward downtown Houlton. Around the halfway point, near County Yankee Grocer, participants will make a slight right onto Main Street before continuing to the finish line in front of the County Co-Op in historic Market Square.

After the race, participants are invited to remain at the finish line for a reception and awards ceremony. Water will be available at the finish.

Opening Event of Midnight Madness

The Miracle Mile will once again serve as the opening event of Houlton’s Midnight Madness celebration, an annual gathering that brings local communities together to begin the Fourth of July weekend.

Following the race and awards ceremony, participants are encouraged to enjoy the rest of the Midnight Madness festivities in downtown Houlton.

Registration and Information

Online registration is available now through the official Miracle Mile registration page.

Official Website and Race Information:

Register and learn more through RunSignUp

Direct Registration Link:

Sign up for the Miracle Mile

Official Facebook Page:

Miracle Mile Race for Research on Facebook

Facebook Event Page:

View the Miracle Mile event

Email:

runamiraclemile@gmail.com