Chapman Pitches Presque Isle To First Win Over Fort Kent; Recap

Here we go again....

The weather is already wreaking havoc on the baseball and softball seasons in Aroostook County as teams moved games scheduled for Wednesday, to be played on Tuesday. One of the games that moved ahead by a day was the Presque Isle Wildcats at Fort Kent Warriors matchup.

Rebuilding or reloading?

Tuesday's game was the first one of the 2022 season for the Warriors who are looking to get back into title contention in Class C. Fort Kent reloaded after graduating 10 players in 2019, a group that made multiple runs at the northern Maine title. Presque Isle came in 0-2 after being swept by Ellsworth over the weekend in their season opener.

Wildcats and Warriors exchange 3rd inning blows

Both offenses were held in check through the first two innings, and in the top half of the third inning Presque Isle put up 4 runs. Fort Kent quickly responded by scoring 3 runs in the home half of the third inning. In the fourth inning, Evan Chapman tripled to drive home a run and Ethan Shaw followed up with an RBI single to push the Wildcats lead to 6-3. Fort Kent would add a run in the bottom of the seventh but Presque Isle was able to close out the Warriors and pick up their first win of the season by a score of 6-4.

Winning Pitcher and Save

Evan Chapman picked up the win pitching 6 2/3 innings and Dacota Dube recorded the final out of the game, earning a save. Chapman and Ethan Shaw led the Wildcats offense with 5 of the teams 7 hits between the two of them.

Up Next:

Presque Isle (1-2) is scheduled to play a double-header on Saturday in Hermon beginning at noontime. Fort Kent (0-1) is slated to play Fort Fairfield on Friday afternoon.

