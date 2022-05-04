Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High Honor Roll For Third Quarter

Third Quarter Honor Roll Released

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School in Mars Hill have released the honor roll for the third quarter of the academic year. Many area school districts are now into the fourth and final quarter of the year and students continue to earn recognition for academic excellence in the classroom.

CAJHS recognized students in grades 7-12 and distinguished students as having achieved honors, high honors, and highest honors. Congratulations to the following students for making the third quarter honor roll at Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School:

Grade 7 Honors

Mackenzie Davis

Abrianna McDonald

Brandon Whitman

Grade 7 High Honors

Maddilyn Atkinson

Lilly Brewer

Lilly Burtt

Agis Clark

Maxwell Couture

Zylie Cullins

Jahleel Josephy

Kohen Kinney

Kellen McCrum

Dylan Mckeen

Rebecca O'Leary

Jacob Orser

Stevi Pierce

Rachel Rolon

Grade 7 Highest Honors

Sophia Bradstreet

Jack Hentosh

Charlie Pierce

William Whited

Grade 8 Honors

Elana Barnes

Gage McCrum

Carson Scott

Dommanick Shorey

Grade 8 High Honors

Savannah Hallett

Abigail Howlett

Victoria McCrum

Livia Sawyer

Hannah Shaw

Grade 8 Highest Honors

Harleigh Allen

Isabelle Anthony

Ella Gagne

Grade 9 Honors

Rebecca Bell

Reed Birmingham

Olivia Blanchard

Riley Crawford

Jamison Fulton

Isaac Gillen

Molly Grant

Joshua Kearney

Brinleigh Kingsbury

Trace Kinney

Olivia York

Grade 9 High Honors

Lily Bell

Lily Claire

Cassie Codrey

Millie Couture

Keith Giberson

Julia Pierce

Steven Price

Caroline Thomas

Jonah Tweedie

Grade 9 Highest Honors

Chase Henderson

Grade 10 Honors

Allisa Burtt

Chad Crandall

Carson Cushman

Emma Giberson

Cody Hayes

Kale Kinney

Rylee Pierce

Izabel Pryor

Grade 10 High Honors

Wyatt Allen

Colby Burlock

Kristen Butler

Abigail Haines

Caleb Howlett

Abram McCrum

Skylynn Tilley

Cierra White

Grade 10 Highest Honors

Kassidy Blackstone

Ira Fletcher

Jacob Hotham

Willam Sargent

Nevaeh Shaw

Grade 11 Honors

Josephine Boyce

Hailey Brewer

Ryder Brewer

Kenyan Campbell

Malachai Couture

Calleigh Crawford

Collin Ford

Ali Rowbotham

Grade 11 High Honors

Gracie Bailey

Emily Crandall

Anna Kilcollins

Mallory Kingsbury

Samuel Mahan

Lane McCrum

Grade 11 Highest Honors

Nickie Deschaine

Kira Fitzherbert

Delaney McKeen

Frankie Pierce

Riley Prince

Grade 12 Honors

MacKenzie Blackstone

Matthew Davis

Will Durost

Liberty Fulton

Daisy Grant

Chase Hentosh

Koby Honeycutt

Mayan Pratt

Samantha Shorey

Grade 12 High Honors

Olivia Blackstone

Meagan Blanchard

Madison Howlett

Colby Novak