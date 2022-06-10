Central Aroostook High School Names Two New Varsity Coaches

Panther teams have new coaches

Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill announced the hiring of two new varsity coaches earlier this week. The school district has been searching for a boys' varsity soccer coach and a girls’ varsity basketball coach.

Boys' Soccer team will have a familiar face

Carl Mullen has been named the varsity boys’ soccer coach at CAHS for the upcoming season. Mullen has been coaching the JV boys’ basketball team at CAHS for the past seven seasons and will add the varsity position to his resume. The Easton High School graduate began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, under current head coach Ryan Shaw. With Mullen taking over, many of the players know what to expect from the new leader, having been around him in the basketball program. Mullen says he is excited to take on the new challenge at the varsity level, and is eager to get to work with the guys.

Carl Mullen coaching the JV boys basketball team at CAHS in 2022. He will now also coach the varsity boys soccer team Carl Mullen coaching the JV boys basketball team at CAHS in 2022. He will now also coach the varsity boys soccer team loading...

Girls' Basketball team also gets a familiar face

Paul Deschaine will lead the CAHS Lady Panthers varsity basketball team next winter when the season tips off. Deschaine has been coaching the middle school girls' basketball team for a handful of years and has coached most of the players that will fill his roster. He coached many of the girls that played a major role on the 2019-20 CAHS Lady Panthers team that won the Class C State Championship under Dillon Kingsbury. Deschaine takes over for Krystal Flewelling, who took over the Presque Isle girls’ varsity basketball team. Coach Deschaine is excited to make the leap into the varsity ranks and is looking forward to continue working with the girls he has been watching grow in the game of basketball.

Paul Deschaine will now lead the CAHS Varsity Girls basketball team Paul Deschaine will now lead the CAHS Varsity Girls basketball team loading...

Congratulations to both Carl and Paul as they take on a new adventure at CAHS.

