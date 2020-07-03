Caribou Police Looking for Info on Stolen Side-by-Side

Caribou police are asking for information about a side-by-side stolen from a front yard Thursday evening.

CPD shared a Facebook post from Jon-Kara Hamilton. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also shared the post.

Law enforcement asks you to contact them if you have any information. Call Caribou Police at 493-3301.

The Sheriff’s Office says you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text 207-538-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.