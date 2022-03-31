Have You Seen Stolen Side-By-Side from Hacheyville, New Brunswick?

Stolen Side-By-Side

Police are looking for information after a side-by-side was stolen outside of a residence March 11 or March 12 in Hacheyville, New Brunswick.

RCMP Asking for Info from the Public

The Tracadie RCMP is asking for help with their investigation into the theft. The side-by-side was believed to be taken from a residence on Route 363 March 11 around 7 p.m. to March 12 at 6 p.m.

Photo and Description of Vehicle

Police have released a photo and description of the vehicle. It is a black and white 2015 Polaris RZR 1000 XP side-by-side. The New Brunswick license plate number is YB 2032, It has a vehicle identification number (VIN) 4XAVDE999FB315568.

Contact Info for RCMP and Crime Stoppers

Contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 if you have any information about this theft. Also reach out to them If you’ve seen the side-by-side since March 11, 2022. You can remain anonymous if you wish to do so by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

News Updates

