Caribou Police Report to call on Caribou Lake Road

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to assault a woman in Caribou Thursday.

The Caribou Police Dept. responded to a call around noontime from a resident on the Caribou Lake Road who said she had just shot at an unknown man who tried to assault her.

The woman said the man took off in a black older style pickup, possibly a Ford, with a black visor above the windshield.

Caribou Police and Maine State Troopers are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle and the suspect.

The alleged assailant is described as a white male with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff wearing a blue Ford baseball cap. Police say the man may have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact Caribou Police or Maine State Police.