RCMP Investigating Side-By-Side Theft

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side vehicle that was stolen from a residence in the Local Service District (LSD) of Drummond, New Brunswick.

Time, Place and Date of Theft

Officials believe the Polaris was taken from the residence on Legacy Road sometime between 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 and 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Description of Vehicle with License Plate and VIN

A description was provided of the vehicle. It is a 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000. Its a camouflage color. The New Brunswick license plate number is YE3 965. The VIN (vehicle identification number) is 4XATAE998N8412580.

RCMP Contact Info and Crime Stoppers

You are asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the theft of the side-by-side on August 18, 2022. Also reach out to authorities if you’ve seen the vehicle. You can remain anonymous if you wish to by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

