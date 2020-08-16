Caribou Police Warn of Counterfeit Bills

The Caribou Police are advising local businesses and the public to be aware of counterfeit money circulating in the area.

A bill was recovered Friday, and officials say they are aware of others being recovered in the area.

Caribou Police

Police said “it appears the money may have been purchased on the Internet. The feel of it is poor and there is Chinese writing on the back.”

Call CPD at 493-3301 if you have any information about this or come across any counterfeit bills.