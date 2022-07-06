Side-By-Side Stolen

The Richibucto RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side vehicle in Cocagne, New Brunswick on June 15, 2022. Police are asking the public to provide any relevant information about the incident.

Officials said the side-by-side was stolen in the early morning hours from a residence on Route 535 around 4 a.m. on Wednesday June 15. It was parked outside of the home in a garage.

Two Suspects Stole the Vehicle

Police said two suspects entered the garage and took the vehicle after walking onto the property through the backyard. One of the the two suspects drove the vehicle away from the home while the other suspect followed them in a different vehicle. The side-by-side was last seen on Route 535 traveling southbound.

Side-By-Side Description

Police provided a description and a photo. The off-road vehicle is described as a 2019 CF Moto Z Force 1000. The color is red and black. The New Brunswick license plate number is YC 6324. The vehicle identification code (VIN) is LCELV1Z44K6000237.

Crime Stoppers

Contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 if you have any information related to the theft of the side-by-side in Cocagne, New Brunswick. If you’ve seen the vehicle since June 15, reach out to police with the details. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

