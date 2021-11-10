Perham, Maine Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking For a Second Time

The Caribou Police Department says a Perham man who was arrested early last month on drug trafficking charges faces additional charges after police allegedly found $140,000 worth of drugs in a safe that belonged to him.

On October 10th, Caribou Police were called to check on the operator of an ATV that was parked on Hatch Drive in Caribou. Officers identified the man as 40-year-old Jason Cunrod, currently of Perham.

Police say they found multiple firearms in Cunrod's possession, some of which were loaded. They also discovered a quantity of what was believed to be methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Cunrod was arrested for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and for being a prohibited person being in possession of a firearm. Police say he was later released on bail with a court date set for December 9th.

Caribou Police Dept.

During the course of their investigation, Caribou police also conducted a search of a small safe that belonged to Cunrod. Authorities say they found about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and eight ounces of suspected fentanyl.

The combined street value of the drugs is estimated to be close to $140,000. Police also say they seized a large sum of cash from the safe.

Drug trafficking suspect arrested a second time

On October 31st, Caribou Police arrested Cunrod for a second time based on the new charges of Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs. He has been released on bail for a second time awaiting his first court appearance.