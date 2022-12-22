Caribou Girls Double Up MDI 63-31 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Caribou Girls Double Up MDI 63-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI-Caribou Girls Basketball December 22, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Caribou Girls outscored MDI 21-11 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to double up the Trojans 63-31 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd.

Caribou led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou had 3 players in double figures. Selena Savage led all scorers with 19 points and had 5 3-pointers. Madelyn Deprey had 18 points and 1 3-pointer. Liv Adams had 12 points. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. MDI was 4-7 from the free throw line.

Caribou is now 2-1. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 29th at 1:30 p.m.

MDI is now 1-2. They play host to Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 27th at 1:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

   1   2   3   4   T
Caribou  Girls1116211563
MDI Girls10611431

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage1925--
Brianna Levesque21---
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron42---
Liv Adams124-44
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney42---
Madelyn Deprey187114
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow21---
Carly Morrow21---
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6320658

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw21---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier93-34
Emma Simard21---
Soren Hopkins-Goff21---
Mollie Gray103112
Sophia Brophy21---
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley42--1
TEAM0----
TOTALS3112147

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Caribou Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to the Caribou Vikings on Thursday, December 22nd at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor.
