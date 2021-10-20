Do You Have To Sing Maine’s ’16 Counties’ Song To Name Them All?

God rest Mr. Andy Frace's soul. He taught me the 16 Counties Song.

Could You name them all? If I were to sit down and just make a list, I'm not sure I could do it. For real. The song has been permanently ingrained in my head since I was in 8th grade. My social studies teacher back then, Mr. Frace, literally made us sing that over and over for pretty much an entire class. I'm sure the class next door loved it.

You'll need to know the melody of Yankee Doodle to do it right.

But to this day, I don't think I could correctly, or quickly, name all of our counties without the old song. It's always been taught to the tune of Yankee Doodle. The way I learned it was in a slightly different order than in this video, but who cares. Other than it takes the fun out of singing along.

I've always thought that singing things was the best way to learn things. Between the tune itself, and the cadence/rhythm, it's so much easier to cram info like that into your memory banks. Granted, I pretty much can't sing, and could barely carry a tune in a bag, but it's about education, not fun! Hahaha.

Besides, you are quite likely killing some time at your desk right now, and could use a pleasant distraction. And, you could use it as a weapon to win some kind of workplace contest with the person in the cubie next to you. Sing along everyone!

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.

25 of Maine's Best Public High Schools Ranked Is your nearby high school on the list? Here are 25 of Maine's best high schools based on niche.com 's analytics of reviews and data collected from the U.S. Department of Education. Ratings of the schools were based on various data such as graduation rates, test scores, and more. Check to see if your local schools are on the list.