Boston Swept by by Tampa Bay – Lose Thursday 9-3 as Rays Remain Unbeaten

The Tampa Bay Rays are unbeaten in 13 games in 2023, as they swept the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, winning 9-3. Tampa Bay batted around in the 5th inning, scoring 7 runs and erasing Boston's 3-1 lead.

Corey Kluber took the loss falling to 0-3 on the season. He went 4.2 innings allowing 4 runs and 4 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 1.

Richard Bleir came on in relief and didn't provide much. He gave up 4 runs on 4 hits before getting the final out of the 5th inning.

Kutter Crawford, recalled from Triple A Worcester earlier in the day pitched the final 3 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits. He struck out 2.

Justin Turner had a double and single, and Christian Arroyo hit a double as the Red Sox managed only 4 hits.

The Rays matched the 13-win start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston returns home to start a 7-game homestand Friday night, with 4 games against the Los Angeles Angels and 3 games against the Minnesota Twins.

You can hear tonight's game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook Maine. with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m.