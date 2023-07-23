Boston Slams 5 Home Runs Hangs on to Beat Mets 8-6

The Boston Red Sox split their double-header with the New York Mets on Saturday, July 22nd, snapping their 3-game losing streak, winning the nightcap 8-6. The Red Sox were led by Tristan Casas who was 4-6 in the doubleheader.

In Game 2 Casas hit 2 home runs off of future-hall-of-famer Max Scherzer. It was his 1st multi-homer game. Both home runs were over 400 feet.

The 1st was a solo homer, traveling 417 feet in the 2nd inning.

And that was followed by a 428 foot 2-run homer in the 6th inning, to break a 3-3 tie and give Boston a 5-3 lead.

Jarren Duran was 1-3 and started the game with a lead-off homer, his 6th of the season and 2nd lead-off home run of the season.

Masataka Yoshida was 3-4 with singles in the 1st, 3rd and 7th innings for his AL-leading 38th multi-hit game.

Justin Turner hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning, his 16th of the season.

Yu Chang was 1-4 with a solo home run in the 5th inning, tying the game at 3-3.

James Paxton went 6.0 innings for the Red Sox, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 1.

Josh Winckowski pitched a scoreless 7th inning and Nick Pivetta a scoreless 8th inning.

Justin Garza came on in the 9th inning and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, necessitating Alex Cora bringing in Kenley Jansen to get the final out, and allowing him to pick up his 21st save of the season.

The Red Sox are now 52-47 and are 2 games out of the final wild card spot.

Boston and New York play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday night, July 23rd at 7:10 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.