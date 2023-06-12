Boston Red Sox Beat New York Yankees 3-2 in 10 Innings

4 Boston Red Sox pitchers combined to 3-hit the Yankees and the Red Sox beat New York 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday night.

Brayan Bello went 7,0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Nick Pivetta came on and pitched the 8th inning and Kenley Jansen pitched the 9th.

Chris Martin came on and pitched the 10th striking out 2 and picking up his 1st save of the season.

Masataka Yoshida made a great play in left.

Earlier in the day, Boston released outfielder Raimel Tapia and outrighted left handed pitcher Matt Dermody to Triple-A Worcester.

Boston returns home to Fenway to start a series with the Colorado Rockies. Pregame Monday night begins at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game in Downeast Maine on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.