Baltimore Pounds Boston 11-3 Sunday Sweeps Boston [VIDEO]

For just the 2nd time at home (the last time in 1948), the Boston Red Sox have started the season 0-3. It's the 20th time the Red Sox have lost 3 in a row to begin the season, and the 1st time since 2012. Baltimore pounded the Red Sox 11-3 on Sunday, April 4th.

Garrett Richards making his 1st start for Boston was shelled, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits in just 2 innings. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Josh Taylor came on relief and rather than quenching the fire poured gasoline on it. In just 2/3 of an inning he allowed 4 runs on 5 hits. striking out 2 and walking 1.

The lone bright spot for the Red Sox's pitching staff Sunday afternoon was Garrett Whitlock. He went 3.1 innings and struck out 5, allowing 3 hits. He became the 1st Red Sox pitcher ever to allow no runs, walk no one and struck out 5 or more in his major league debut.

JD Martinez, who heated up as Spring Training ended was 2-4 at t he plate with a double and homer, driving in 2 runs.

Christian Vazquez was 3-4 with a double.

Baltimore's sweep was the 1st sweep of the Red Sox since 2017.

Cedric Mullins was 5-5 at t he plate with a walk, scoring a run and had 3 doubles.

Anthony Santander was 3-5 driving in 2 runs.

Bruce Zimmerman picked up his 1st career win, throwing 6 innings and allowing 3 hits and 3 runs while striking out 5 and walking 1

Red Sox Manager on the game

Boston will open a 3 game series with Tampa Bay on Monday night. Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock, your home for Red Sox baseball.