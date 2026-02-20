Congratulations to Easton High School standout Mason Pelletier, our Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week.

Pelletier earned the honor after a monster week, highlighted by dropping a career-high 42 points in an Easton tournament quarterfinal win. When the postseason pressure ramps up and every possession feels heavier, he delivered the kind of scoring night that can swing an entire bracket. It was one of those performances people will still be talking about when the tournament is over.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact through performance, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week Ten Nominees

A big congratulations to this week’s nominees:

Mason Pelletier, Easton High School

Ayanna Lester, Katahdin High School

Cayden Ala, Fort Fairfield High School

Will Whited, Central Aroostook High School

Brock Gagnon, Caribou High School

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Mason now joins Presque Isle's Oliver Woollard, Wisdom’s Ava Lerman, Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, Caribou’s Lilly Bell, and Presque Isle’s Marion Young on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Mason Pelletier, your Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week.

