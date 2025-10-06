Fall sports are in full swing across Aroostook County, and our local athletes are turning up the heat — delivering clutch plays, gritty performances, and inspiring moments on the field, court, and course.

Each week, we shine the spotlight on student-athletes whose effort, skill, and leadership push their teams — and their communities — to new heights. Now it’s your turn to help decide who takes home the title!

Here are Week Five's Nominees:

Ava Lerman - Wisdom High School - Scored 8 combined goals in two Lady Pioneer wins

Joseph Scott - Hodgdon High School - Scored three goals, including a PK game winner in two Hawk soccer wins, and placed second in the Aroostook County Golf Championships

Conor Schmidt - Katahdin High School - Scored 4 times and recorded 7 assists in two Cougar wins

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School - Scored 8 goals in two Lady Hawk wins, including her 100th career goal

Raina Exell - Hodgdon High School - Netted 8 goals in two Lady Hawk wins

Malachi Whitmer - Houlton High School - Finished 16th out of 856 boys in the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions

🗳️ Cast your vote now! Voting is open until Thursday at noon, and fans can vote once per hour — so check back often and rally your community to support your favorite athlete!

🏆 The winner will be announced Friday morning during The Sports Report on all three Townsquare Media stations and on 1019TheRock.com.

This week’s nominees embody everything we love about high school sports in northern Maine — heart, hustle, and hometown pride. Whether it’s lighting up the scoreboard, leading the pack, or lifting up teammates, each one has left their mark this week.

📸 Have a highlight or photo to share? Send it to Jon Ouellette — we’d love to feature your shots!