Aroostook County Roundup; Soccer and Golf Scores From Tuesday

Busy day on the soccer fields and golf course

Call it rivalry day in Aroostook County on Tuesday with matchups on the soccer fields featuring the Presque Isle Wildcats playing in Caribou while Fort Kent and Madawaska teams battled in the Valley. Throw the records out the window when you have rivals meeting up because these games are usually highly competitive.

Girls soccer

The Caribou Vikings girls hosted Presque Isle in an early season Class B North showdown. The Wildcats defense was able to limit the looks Caribou's offense tried to generate and allowed Presque Isle’s offense to build a lead. In the end Presque Isle was able to come away with a 3-0 victory over their biggest rival. Presque Isle is now 3-1 in the season and will host Old Town on Saturday morning. Caribou falls to 0-3 and will travel to play Hermon on Saturday.

The Fort Kent girls were looking to get back on track against Madawaska after two straight losses to Presque Isle and Wisdom/Van Buren. Madawaska's defense was under constant pressure from the Warriors offensive attack and it became too much to handle. Fort Kent moves to 3-2 on the season after defeating the Madawaska Owls 7-0. Fort Kent will play Houlton/GHCA on Thursday and Madawaska will play Wisdom/Van Buren.

Houlton/GHCA girls played Mattanawcook Academy and were able to earn a shutout win over the Lynx. The co-op team of Houlton/GHCA won the game by a score of 4-0 and moved to 3-0 on the season with a game on Thursday against Fort Kent.

The boys results from Tuesday

In boys' soccer action on Tuesday, Houlton/GHCA earned their first win of the season defeating Mattanawcook by a score of 6-0. The Fort Kent boys continued to roll, defeating the Madawaska Owls 4-2 in a highly competitive game. Fort Kent is now 5-0 on the season and averaging over 5 goals per game.

On the greens

The Houlton golf team hosted a three-team match at the Houlton Golf club on Tuesday. Presque Isle won the match with a team score of 177. John Bapst came in second on the day with a score of 201, and Houlton finished with a team score of 205. Owen MacKinnon was the medalist, shooting a 43 on the afternoon.

