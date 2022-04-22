Aroostook County Hot Shot Competition Held In Caribou; Results

The Hot Shot competition returned last week after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-15.

Do you think you can do the Hot Shot?

Competitors are timed as they work around all the shots from various angles and distances. The Hot Shot competition requires great footwork and a quick shot to master the fast-paced shooting drill. This year's Aroostook County competition was held in Caribou with 74 participants in total.

Congratulations to the 2022 Hot Shot Champions from Aroostook County:

Girls 9-10 Division

Selena Crouse of Mars Hill built up a big lead in the first 2 rounds of the competition and it was enough to hold off the others as she won the girls 9-10 division. Crouse put up scores of 28 and 27 in rounds one and two, and finished with a total of 70 points. Jayce Violette of Van Buren came in second with a total score of 60 points, while Annie Rossignol of Van Buren and Sierra Smith of Madawaska, tied for third place.

Boys 9-10 Division

Shooting on his home court, Jack Holdsworth of Caribou handily won the boys 9-10 division finishing with a total of 107 points. Holdsworth put up 39 points in both the first round and third round to ensure his win. Jaxon Pelletier of Madawaska came in second place, scoring 90 points, and Braxton Doughty of Presque Isle finished in third place scoring 65 points.

Girls 11-12 Division

Abby Hopkins from Easton put up scores of 35 and 41 in the first two rounds to build up a big enough lead to cruise to a win in the 11-12 girls division. Coming in second place was Lilly Bell of Caribou, and in third place was Fort Fairfield's Hannah Cummings.

Abby Hopkins of Easton via Easton Parks & Rec Facebook Page Abby Hopkins of Easton via Easton Parks & Rec Facebook Page loading...

Boys 11-12 Division

In the boys 11-12 division, Chandler St. Peter of Caribou took home the title putting up a point total of 118. Adam Cyr from Madawaska scored 101 points and came in second place, with Ethan Kenneson of Fort Fairfield coming in a close third, with 99 points.

Girls 13-15 Division

The girls 13-15 division was the closest competition on the evening with 2 points separating the winner and second place. Breanna Royer of Presque Isle scored 80 points and edged out fellow future Wildcat Kolbi Langley who scored 78 points in the Hot Shot competition. Coming in third place was Madison Hewitt of Washburn, with 72 points.

Boys 13-15 Division

The highest point totals of the entire competition came out of the boys 13-15 division, with first and second place being separated by just 5 points. Brayden Pelletier from Madawaska had the highest single round total on the night, scoring 53 points in his first round. Pelletier finished with 138 points in total, enough to earn him the title for the 13-15 boys' division. Coming in second place with 133 points was Owen Corrigan of Caribou, with Kilian Deschaine from Presque Isle finishing in third place.

