#7 Presque Isle Upsets #2 Winslow 65-45 Hitting 15 Free Throws in 4th Quarter [STATS]
The #7 Presque Isle Wildcats Boys Basketball went 15-21 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and upset the #2 Winslow Black Raiders in the Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 17th.
Winslow had beaten Presque Isle twice in the regular season.
Winslow led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Presque Isle took the lead at the end of the 1st Half, 23-20 after outscoring Winslow 9-4. In the 3rd Quarter the Wildcats increased their lead to 8 points, 42-34.
Malachi Cummings had a game high 27 points, including a 3-pointer and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Dawson Beaulieu had 11 points and was 7-10 from the free throw line. Wyatt Young and Brayden Castonguay each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 21-28 from the free throw line.
Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Braden Rodrigue had 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Lucas Boucher and Jason Reynolds each had a 3-pointer. The Black Raiders were 7-16 from the free throw line.
Winslow's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.
Presque Isle, now 11-8 will play Orono the #3 seed in the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Boys
|14
|9
|19
|23
|65
|Winslow Boys
|16
|4
|14
|11
|45
Box Score
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brent Greenlaw
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Wyatt Young
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jasiah Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Beaulieu
|11
|2
|-
|7
|10
|Brayden Castonguay
|5
|-
|1
|2
|4
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Boone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Malachi Cummings
|27
|9
|1
|6
|8
|Eli Mosher
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Buck
|6
|1
|-
|4
|4
|Michael Langley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hallett
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|65
|16
|4
|21
|28
Winslow
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Braden Rodrigue
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Andrew Poulin
|14
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Tyler Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Boucher
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Liem Fortin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Talon Loftus
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cooper Blakely
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braden Laramee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan McCaslin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Willette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Poulin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Quirion
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|Jason Reynolds
|9
|1
|1
|4
|8
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|45
|7
|8
|7
|16