7 Presque Isle Upsets #2 Winslow 65-45 Hitting 15 Free Throws in 4th Quarter [STATS]

The #7 Presque Isle Wildcats Boys Basketball went 15-21 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and upset the #2 Winslow Black Raiders in the Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 17th.

Winslow had beaten Presque Isle twice in the regular season.

Winslow led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Presque Isle took the lead at the end of the 1st Half, 23-20 after outscoring Winslow 9-4. In the 3rd Quarter the Wildcats increased their lead to 8 points, 42-34.

Malachi Cummings had a game high 27 points, including a 3-pointer and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Dawson Beaulieu had 11 points and was 7-10 from the free throw line. Wyatt Young and Brayden Castonguay each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 21-28 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Braden Rodrigue had 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Lucas Boucher and Jason Reynolds each had a 3-pointer. The Black Raiders were 7-16 from the free throw line.

Winslow's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.

Presque Isle, now 11-8 will play Orono the #3 seed in the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 14 9 19 23 65 Winslow Boys 16 4 14 11 45

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brent Greenlaw 7 1 1 2 2 Wyatt Young 3 - 1 - - Jasiah Wilson 0 - - - - Dawson Beaulieu 11 2 - 7 10 Brayden Castonguay 5 - 1 2 4 Benjamin Turner 0 - - - - Jack Boone 0 - - - - Malachi Cummings 27 9 1 6 8 Eli Mosher 0 - - - - Jack Buck 6 1 - 4 4 Michael Langley 0 - - - - Jack Hallett 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 16 4 21 28

Winslow