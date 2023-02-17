#7 Presque Isle Upsets #2 Winslow 65-45 Hitting 15 Free Throws in 4th Quarter [STATS]

Presque Isle-Winslow Boys Basketball February 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #7 Presque Isle Wildcats Boys Basketball went 15-21 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and upset the #2 Winslow Black Raiders in the Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 17th.

Winslow had beaten Presque Isle twice in the regular season.

Winslow led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Presque Isle took the lead at the end of the 1st Half, 23-20 after outscoring Winslow 9-4. In the 3rd Quarter the Wildcats increased their lead to 8 points, 42-34.

Malachi Cummings had a game high 27 points, including a 3-pointer and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Dawson Beaulieu had 11 points and was 7-10 from the free throw line. Wyatt Young and Brayden Castonguay each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 21-28 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Braden Rodrigue had 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Lucas Boucher and Jason Reynolds each had a 3-pointer. The Black Raiders were 7-16 from the free throw line.

Winslow's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.

Presque Isle, now 11-8 will play Orono the #3 seed in the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys149192365
Winslow Boys164141145

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brent Greenlaw71122
Wyatt Young3-1--
Jasiah Wilson0----
Dawson Beaulieu112-710
Brayden Castonguay5-124
Benjamin Turner0----
Jack Boone0----
Malachi Cummings279168
Eli Mosher0----
Jack Buck61-44
Michael Langley0----
Jack Hallett63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS651642128

Winslow

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Braden Rodrigue1113--
Andrew Poulin142314
Tyler Nadeau0----
Lucas Boucher3-1--
Liem Fortin0----
Talon Loftus0----
Matt Reynolds0----
Cooper Blakely0----
Braden Laramee0----
Ethan McCaslin0----
Brody Willette0----
Brady Poulin0----
Matt Quirion83-24
Jason Reynolds91148
TEAM0----
TOTALS4578716
