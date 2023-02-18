#6 East Grand Vikings Upset #3 Machias 45-27 in Class D Girls Quarterfinals [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #6 East Grand Vikings Girls Basketball Team only has 8 players on their team. On Saturday afternoon 6 of them combined for 45 points, and the Pioneers beat #3 Machias 45-27 in the 1st Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
East Grand led 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were up 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
East Grand was paced by Phoebe Foss with 16 points, including 3 3-pointers. Emma Davis had 10 points. Madeline Cowger and Isabella Cowger each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-22 from the free throw line.
Machias was led by Kristin Grant who had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Jaydin Anderson and Skyler Tinker each had 7 points. Jaida Case had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line.
Machias' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4.
East Grand advances to the 1st Class D Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 22nd when they will play the Wisdom-Jonesport-Beals winner at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|East Grand Girls
|8
|12
|12
|13
|45
|Machias Girls
|6
|5
|10
|6
|27
Box Score
Wisdom
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Victoria Gilman
|4
|1
|-
|2
|3
|Madeline Cowger
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Emma Davis
|10
|3
|-
|4
|12
|Kailea Fish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Williams
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Phoebe Foss
|16
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Isabella Cowger
|5
|1
|1
|-
|1
|Jenna Boyd
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|45
|10
|5
|10
|22
Machias
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Presley Day
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren Wood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaydin Anderson
|7
|2
|-
|3
|6
|Maleah Rhodes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaida Case
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Skyler Tinker
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Lauren Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kristin Grant
|8
|1
|2
|-
|2
|Cassandra Dahl
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Payge Sprowl
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sydney Phinney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chloe Savage
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|7
|3
|4
|9
Check out the photos from the game