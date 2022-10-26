6 Aroostook County Teams Advance To Soccer Semifinals; Scores

The quarterfinal round in the Maine high school soccer playoffs began on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday. Aroostook County teams were involved in several games on Tuesday with a handful advancing to the semifinal round in their classes.

Class D Girls

The #3 Ashland Hornets hosted the #6 Madawaska Owls in a matchup between two strong soccer programs. Ashland took care of business against a Madawaska team that has been decimated with injuries. The Hornets picked up a 10-0 win and will play Wisdom/Van Buren in the semifinal round.

#4 Hodgdon Hawks hosted #5 Central Aroostook Panthers in a game that would go to overtime. Regulation finished with the two teams tied 1-1 in a competitive and tight game. Kate Carvell of Central Aroostook scored the game winning goal 1 minute into the second overtime session. Central Aroostook will play #1 Penobscot Valley in the semifinals.

#2 Wisdom/Van Buren hosted #10 Easton and Wisdom/Van Buren looked like the team everyone has as a favorite to get to the Northern Maine finals. They defeated the Easton Bears by a score of 7-0. Wisdom/Van Buren will host #3 Ashland Hornets in a rematch of a regular season game that was decided by one goal.

#9 Fort Fairfield hit the road once again, this time to take on #1 Penobscot Valley. The PVHS Howlers showed why they are #1 in Class D north defeating the Tigers by a score of 9-1. PVHS will host Central Aroostook of Mars Hill in the semifinals.

Class C Girls

The #5 Fort Kent Warriors loaded the bus and traveled to play #4 Central of East Corinth in the quarterfinal round. A goal early in the second half put Fort Kent up 1-0 and they would go on to defeat Central by that same score. Fort Kent will take on #1 Bucksport in the semifinals.

The #3 and undefeated Houlton Shires hosted #6 Dexter and the Shires handled the Tigers with relative ease. Houlton won the game by a score of 6-1. Mylee Sylvia set the school's record for most goals in a season by a freshman when she netted her 22nd goal of the season. Houlton will now play #2 Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield on Saturday.

Class B Girls

The game of the night was played in Presque Isle where the #3 Wildcats hosted #6 Ellsworth. The two teams played to a 0-0 tie in the regular season. This game went into overtime tied 2-2. Olivia Locke drilled a backwards pass from Taylor Marston into the back of the net to lift Presque Isle into the semifinal round. More on this game is coming in a separate article. It was a magical evening in Presque Isle. The Wildcats won the game 3-2.