5 New Soccer Coaches In Washburn, Caribou, & Southern Aroostook

Moving and shaking on the local pitch

Believe it or not the soccer season will begin for some schools later next week and some of them have hired new coaches. There have been several coaching changes among the local high schools with many big names moving and returning to the sidelines.

Beloved coach leaves program in good hands

Washburn announced that Mark Shea will be taking over the varsity boys soccer team for the upcoming season. Shea is replacing long-time coach Ben Goodwin, who has accepted an administrative role in Caribou. Goodwin also stepped down as Washburn's baseball coach, a position he held for over a decade. He was always a favorite of his players and has coached long enough to have many of his form players return to visit him. Goodwin will be missed in Washburn, but Shea is an incredible replacement.

More on Mark, plus the girls team lands a veteran coach

Mark Shea is no stranger to the sidelines with previous stints in Caribou soccer as well as softball at Central Aroostook in Mars Hill. During the few brief moments Shea has not been involved coaching or watching his own children play, he has been a member of the local soccer official's board. The Varsity Girls soccer team in Washburn will also have a new coach, Glen Condon is replacing 12-year coach Marcie Barbarula. Condon has been a fixture over the years on the sidelines in Ashland and is looking to bring his experiences to the Beavers.

This next move is like going from the Red Sox to the Yankees. Or the other way.

All kidding aside of course. The Caribou varsity boys' soccer team found themselves looking for a coach when Andre Rossignol left the area to advance his career. Evan Richards will be guiding the Vikings this season as he makes the move from rival school, Presque Isle, where he has been the JV soccer coach.

Warriors find their coaches

Both varsity soccer teams at Southern Aroostook will have new coaches this season. Jessica Nye has been named the varsity girls soccer coach for the Warriors, and Ryan Pelletier will be leading the boys' varsity soccer program. Nye has been the assistant for the soccer and softball team at the school, and Pelletier brings his experience from Brewer and Hampden.

Best wishes to all of the coaches for the season and I don't envy any of you trying to get teams ready in such a short time frame. Stay locked to these pages as we work to bring you as much coverage of our local athletes.