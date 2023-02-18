#5 Houlton Girls Beat #4 Washington Academy 54-32 Going 25-36 from Free Throw Line [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #5 Houlton Shiretowners went 25-36 from the free throw line including a near perfect 17-23 in the 1st Half and beat the #4 Washington Academy Raiders 54-32 in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 18th.
Houlton led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Shiretowners were up 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Houlton was led by Amelia Callnan with 13 points, including a 3-pointer and was 4-7 from the free throw line. Kaitlyn Kenney had 10 points and was 6-6 from the free throw line. Mylee Sylvia had 8 points and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Danni Espenscheid had 2 3-pointers.
Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton and Chloe Kilton with 6 points each. Chloe Dinsmore and Chloe Kilton each had a 3-pointers. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy's season comes to a conclusion with a 11-8 record.
Houlton, now 11-9 advances to the Class B North Semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Old Town - #8 Presque Isle Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Houlton Girls
|13
|16
|14
|11
|54
|Washington Academy Girls
|7
|11
|9
|5
|32
Box Score
Houlton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Macy Cram
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amelia Callnan
|13
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Leah Swallow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mylee Sylvia
|8
|1
|-
|6
|8
|Gabby Gentle
|7
|1
|-
|5
|5
|Drew Warman
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Danni Espenscheid
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Emma Swallow
|5
|1
|-
|3
|3
|Kaitlyn Kenney
|10
|2
|-
|6
|6
|Lily Brewer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camille Callnan
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Payton Collins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tori Ervin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|10
|3
|25
|36
Washington Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chloe Kilton
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Addie Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miranda Cheney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sarah Moulton
|6
|2
|-
|2
|5
|Chloe Dinsmore
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Savannah Crowley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rachel Vose
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Avery Kates
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kristen Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marissa Cates
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Reese Crosman
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Daniela Myers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadow Rohde
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Yagmor Boluraski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|32
|10
|2
|6
|10
Check out the photos from the game