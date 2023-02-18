5 Houlton Girls Beat #4 Washington Academy 54-32 Going 25-36 from Free Throw Line [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #5 Houlton Shiretowners went 25-36 from the free throw line including a near perfect 17-23 in the 1st Half and beat the #4 Washington Academy Raiders 54-32 in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 18th.

Houlton led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Shiretowners were up 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Houlton was led by Amelia Callnan with 13 points, including a 3-pointer and was 4-7 from the free throw line. Kaitlyn Kenney had 10 points and was 6-6 from the free throw line. Mylee Sylvia had 8 points and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Danni Espenscheid had 2 3-pointers.

Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton and Chloe Kilton with 6 points each. Chloe Dinsmore and Chloe Kilton each had a 3-pointers. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy's season comes to a conclusion with a 11-8 record.

Houlton, now 11-9 advances to the Class B North Semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Old Town - #8 Presque Isle Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 13 16 14 11 54 Washington Academy Girls 7 11 9 5 32

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Macy Cram 0 - - - - Amelia Callnan 13 3 1 4 7 Leah Swallow 0 - - - - Mylee Sylvia 8 1 - 6 8 Gabby Gentle 7 1 - 5 5 Drew Warman 4 2 - - 1 Danni Espenscheid 6 - 2 - 2 Emma Swallow 5 1 - 3 3 Kaitlyn Kenney 10 2 - 6 6 Lily Brewer 0 - - - - Camille Callnan 1 - - 1 2 Payton Collins 0 - - - - Tori Ervin 0 - - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 10 3 25 36

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chloe Kilton 6 1 1 1 2 Addie Williams 0 - - - - Miranda Cheney 0 - - - - Sarah Moulton 6 2 - 2 5 Chloe Dinsmore 5 1 1 - - Savannah Crowley 0 - - - - Rachel Vose 3 1 - 1 1 Avery Kates 0 - - - - Kristen Smith 0 - - - - Grace Gray 0 - - - - Marissa Cates 6 3 - - - Reese Crosman 4 2 - - - Daniela Myers 0 - - - - Meadow Rohde 2 - - 2 2 Yagmor Boluraski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 10 2 6 10

