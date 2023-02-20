#4 Deer Isle-Stonington Defeats #5 Katahdin 45-21 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls Basketball Team was too much for the #5 Katahdin Cougars on Monday morning, February 20th, winning 45-21 in a Girls Class D Quarterfinal.
The Mariners led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-7 at the end of the 1st Half. Deer Isle-Stonington was up 33-11 at the Half.
The Mariners were led by Macey Brown with a game-high19 points. Rylee Dorr and Maya Brown each had 8 points. Deer Isle-Stonington was 14-21 from the free throw line.
Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove who had 11 points, including a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-14 from the free throw line.
Katahdin's season comes to an end with a record of 9-10.
Deer Isle-Stonington improves to 14-5 and will play the winner of the Southern Aroostook-Ashland Quarterfinal in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.
Line Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Katahdin Girls
|4
|3
|4
|10
|21
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|12
|10
|11
|12
|45
Box Score
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Elizabeth Lane
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Makenzy Dicentes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily McNally
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Avery Cullen
|1
|-
|-
|1
|3
|Mickenzie Landry
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Hunter Hartsgrove
|11
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Ayanna Lester
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Raven Shields
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Stevens
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia Qualey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie O'Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|21
|5
|1
|8
|14
Deer Isle-Stonington
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Rylee Dorr
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Katie Gell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Taytum Chase
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Wendell
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Macey Brown
|19
|6
|-
|7
|9
|Rosalie Bayley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Courtney Hutchinson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ashley Worden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maya Brown
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Kayliana Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddie Eaton
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Macarena Mendez
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Billings
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|45
|14
|1
|14
|21
Deer Isle-Stonington - Katahdin Girls Quarterfinals