4 Bangor Christian Boys Hold Off #5 Easton Bears 63-55 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #4 Bangor Christian Patriots Boys Basketball Team held off the #5 Easton Bears 63-55 in a Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th. Bangor Christian went 14-18 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Bangor Christian led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Easton drew within 1 point in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Patriots 14-9 to make it 23-22 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 42-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Bangor Christian was led by Conrad Straubel with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Jaleen Reed had 18 points, including 2 3's and was 6-10 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Elliot Straubel had a 3-pointer. Bangor Christian was 16-24 from the free throw line.

Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Easton was led by Owen Sweeney with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Evan Carver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. Chase Flewelling had 2 3's and Evan Carver, Benjamin Wipperman and Rylee Chasse each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Easton's season comes to a close with a record of 12-7.

Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper Easton-Bangor Christian Boys Class D Quarterfinals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Bangor Christian now 15-4 advances to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 23rd at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of the #1 Southern Aroostook - #8 Jonesport Beals Quarterfinal.

Linescore

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Easton Boys 8 14 15 18 55 Bangor Christian Boys 14 11 19 21 63

Box Score

Easton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Riley Thomas 0 - - - - Owen Sweeney 17 4 3 - 2 Augustus Bonner 6 3 - - 2 Cade Ennis 0 - - - - Evan Carver 13 4 1 2 4 Dawson Lamoreau 5 - 1 2 2 Chase Flewelling 8 1 2 - - Benjamin Wipperman 3 - 1 - - Blake King 0 - - - - Raiden Cochran 0 - - - - Zachary Pelletier 0 - - - - Stephen Summerson 0 - - - - Brayden Boulier 0 - - - - Rylee Chasse 3 - 1 - - Mason Adams 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 12 9 4 10

Bangor Christian