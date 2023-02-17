#3 Orono Outlasts #6 Caribou 50-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #3 Orono Red Riots punched their ticket to the Class B North Boys Semifinals, outlasting #6 Caribou 50-40 on Friday night, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal match from the Cross Insurance Center.
Orono led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 44-26 in the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Caribou drained 4 3's to crawl within 8 points.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 17 points. Will Francis and Noah Schaff had 10 points each. Walston had 3 3-pointes, while Ellis Spaulding, Brady Hews and Caden Gray each chipped in 1 3-pointer. Orono was 4-6 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points. Henry Hebert had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Dylan Bouchard had 2 3's and Reece Cavagnaro and Sam Hebert each had 1 3-pointer. The Vikings didn't attempt a free throw.
Caribou's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.
Orono, now 16-3, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play the winner of the #2 Winslow-#7 Presque Isle Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Boys
|6
|10
|10
|14
|40
|Orono Boys
|19
|13
|12
|6
|50
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kaymen Sargent
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Carrigan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reece Cavagnaro
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brayden Brescia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Bouchard
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Tristan Robbins
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Hebert
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Henry Hebert
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Liam Dee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley Lapointe
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Avery Thibodeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Belanger
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake Anderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson St. Pierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|8
|8
|-
|-
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Pierce Walston
|17
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Brady Hews
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Caden Gray
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ellis Spaulding
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bergen Soderberg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Francis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Luke Soctomah
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Will Francis
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|10
|5
|-
|-
|1
|Matt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|50
|14
|6
|4
|6
