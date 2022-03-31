2022 Baseball & Softball Schedule for Presque Isle High School

Hey batter, batter

It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!

Who's on the schedule?

Schedules for local teams are being released and we will post them as they come. Remember, many of these games are subject to change due to weather or other conditions. This is the schedule for Presque Isle high school baseball and softball for 2022.

April 22 – Presque Isle @ Ellsworth (Double Header) 12:00/2:00

April 30 – Presque Isle @ Hermon (Double Header) 12:00/2:00

May 3 - Fort Kent @ Presque Isle 4:30

May 7 – John Bapst @ Presque Isle (Double Header) 12:00/2:00

May 10 – Presque Isle @ Houlton 4:30

May 14 – Foxcroft Academy @ Presque Isle (Double Header) 12:00/2:00

May 17 – Houlton @ Presque Isle 4:30

May 25 – Presque Isle @ Caribou 4:30

May 28 – MDI @ Presque Isle (Double Header) 4:30

May 31 – Caribou @ Presque Isle 7:00

