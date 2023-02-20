#2 Penobscot Valley Knocks Off #10 Sumner 54-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #2 Penobscot Valley Howlers knocked off the #10 Sumner Tigers Girls Basketball Team 54-16 on Monday, February 20th in the Class C North Quarterfinals.
Penobscot Valley led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers led 43-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Penboscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 16 points, while Kaya Lorning and Holly Loring each had 12 points. Austin had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 11-31 from the free throw line.
Sumner was led by Jenna Colby and Callie Chase who each had 4 points. The Tigers were 0-4 from the free throw line.
Sumner's season comes to a close with a 9-11 record.
Penobscot Valley improves to 18-1 and will play #3 Hodgdon on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. in the 1st Class C Girls Semifinal.
Line Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Sumner
|6
|2
|8
|0
|16
|Penobscot Valley
|11
|16
|16
|11
|54
Box Score
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Callie Chase
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Breanna Flaherty
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kali McLean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooklyn Newenham
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Clara Christiansen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|4
|Isabel Catheron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Newenham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alana Welch
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jenna Colby
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|16
|8
|-
|-
|4
Penobscot Valley
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ellie Austin
|16
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Rylee Moulton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaya Lorning
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Lauren Veino
|3
|-
|-
|3
|7
|Ashlyn St.Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Holly Loring
|12
|5
|-
|2
|7
|Mia Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lila Cummings
|5
|2
|-
|1
|4
|Ashlynn St. Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jessica Kondrup
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shay Ireland
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|17
|3
|11
|31