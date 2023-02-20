2 Penobscot Valley Knocks Off #10 Sumner 54-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #2 Penobscot Valley Howlers knocked off the #10 Sumner Tigers Girls Basketball Team 54-16 on Monday, February 20th in the Class C North Quarterfinals.

Penobscot Valley - Sumner Girls Basketball February 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Penobscot Valley led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers led 43-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Penboscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 16 points, while Kaya Lorning and Holly Loring each had 12 points. Austin had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 11-31 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Jenna Colby and Callie Chase who each had 4 points. The Tigers were 0-4 from the free throw line.

Sumner's season comes to a close with a 9-11 record.

Penobscot Valley improves to 18-1 and will play #3 Hodgdon on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. in the 1st Class C Girls Semifinal.

Line Score

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Sumner 6 2 8 0 16 Penobscot Valley 11 16 16 11 54

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 4 2 - - - Breanna Flaherty 2 1 - - - Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 2 1 - - - Clara Christiansen 2 1 - - 4 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - - Alana Welch 2 1 - - - Jenna Colby 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 16 8 - - 4

Penobscot Valley