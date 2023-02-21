#2 Fort Kent Boys Nip #7 GSA 38-36 [STATS]

#2 Fort Kent Boys Nip #7 GSA 38-36 [STATS]

GSA-Fort Kent Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Fort Kent Warriors Basketball Team nipped #7 GSA 38-36 in the final game from the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 20th.

Fort Kent's Ethan Daigle made 1-2 free throws with 8.4 seconds left to give GSA a 2 point lead. GSA had a last second chance to win on a 3-pointer but the shot was short.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Fort Kent led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Warriors were led by Ethan Daigle who had a game-high 18 points, including a 3-pointer and went 3-4 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Bryce Valcourt , Ethan Raymond and Lance Gagnon hit 3's for the Warriors. Fort Kent was only 4-14 from the free throw line.

GSA was led by Azaiah Nelson with 16 points. Sol Lorio and Brockett Muir each had 7 points. The Eagles were 12-22 from the free throw line.

GSA's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Fort Kent, now 15-4,  moves on to the semifinals against #3 Dexter. Dexter knocked Fort Kent out of Tourney 2022. The game is scheduled for Thursday, February 23rd at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
George Stevens Academy Boys10441836
Fort Kent Boys101611138

Box Score

GSA

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sol Lorio71-56
Brady Pert0----
Wyatt Allen0----
Patrick Dagan42--1
Cam Charette0----
Tristan Ciomei0----
Isaiah Radel0----
Emmett Allen0----
Emmett Allen0----
Aiden Sullivan0----
Sean Morey0----
Brockett Muir73-12
Azaiah Nanson165-613
Cam Walden0----
Colby Reynolds21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3612-1222

Fort Kent

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan Cyr52-15
Tyler Ryder21--2
Ethan Daigle186134
Caleb Lavertu0----
Bryce Valcourt511--
Ethan Raymond3-1-1
Gavin Serve0----
Lance Gagnon3-1--
Drew Deschaine0----
Will Morneault21--2
James Lamarre0----
Tobias Naranja0----
Alex Nadeau0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS38114414
Filed Under: Tournament Scoreboard
Categories: High School Basketball, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From