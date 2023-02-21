#2 Fort Kent Boys Nip #7 GSA 38-36 [STATS]
The #2 Fort Kent Warriors Basketball Team nipped #7 GSA 38-36 in the final game from the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 20th.
Fort Kent's Ethan Daigle made 1-2 free throws with 8.4 seconds left to give GSA a 2 point lead. GSA had a last second chance to win on a 3-pointer but the shot was short.
The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Fort Kent led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Warriors were led by Ethan Daigle who had a game-high 18 points, including a 3-pointer and went 3-4 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Bryce Valcourt , Ethan Raymond and Lance Gagnon hit 3's for the Warriors. Fort Kent was only 4-14 from the free throw line.
GSA was led by Azaiah Nelson with 16 points. Sol Lorio and Brockett Muir each had 7 points. The Eagles were 12-22 from the free throw line.
GSA's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.
Fort Kent, now 15-4, moves on to the semifinals against #3 Dexter. Dexter knocked Fort Kent out of Tourney 2022. The game is scheduled for Thursday, February 23rd at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|George Stevens Academy Boys
|10
|4
|4
|18
|36
|Fort Kent Boys
|10
|16
|1
|11
|38
Box Score
GSA
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sol Lorio
|7
|1
|-
|5
|6
|Brady Pert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Dagan
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Cam Charette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tristan Ciomei
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Radel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmett Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmett Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sean Morey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brockett Muir
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Azaiah Nanson
|16
|5
|-
|6
|13
|Cam Walden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colby Reynolds
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|12
|-
|12
|22
Fort Kent
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Keegan Cyr
|5
|2
|-
|1
|5
|Tyler Ryder
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Ethan Daigle
|18
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Caleb Lavertu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Valcourt
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Raymond
|3
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Gavin Serve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lance Gagnon
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Drew Deschaine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Morneault
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|James Lamarre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tobias Naranja
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alex Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|11
|4
|4
|14