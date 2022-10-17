10 Games On Monday As Soccer Teams Position For Playoffs

Down the stretch they come...

The regular season for high school soccer is set to close by Wednesday and playoffs will begin on Friday afternoon. There are games left to be played which could have a major impact on the final heal-point standings. Mother Nature is also wreaking havoc on plans with heavy rainfall expected to arrive on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday are the last two days teams were allowed to schedule games, with Wednesday being a last chance opportunity for any make-up games. Heal-point standings will be finalized on Wednesday night and matchups for Friday and Saturday's preliminary round will be announced on Thursday.

Fill up the bus, it's time to play

Ten teams across boys' and girls’ will be in action on Monday in Aroostook County. A big battle on both the girls' and boys' side will take place in St. Agatha, with the Wisdom/Van Buren teams hosting the Fort Kent Warriors. Both schools are considered to have one of the favorites in Class D North and Class C North. Monday's matchup should provide all four teams a good tune-up before the start of the playoffs this week. The boys’ game will kick off at 1:30 followed by the girls’ matchup at 3:30.

Bears and Cougars could play two times this week

The Easton Bears teams will travel down to Patten to take on the Katahdin Cougars in a pair of games for Class D North. Katahdin's girls’ team will close out a difficult season filled with injuries and illness. Great work by the Cougars this year, recently they have been shorthanded playing games with just 8-10 players available. The boys’ game very well could be a matchup we see again this weekend. Easton is sitting as the #7 team in Class D North, and Katahdin looks to be locked into the #10 spot. Both games kick-off today at 3:15.

The rest of today's games

In Washburn, the Beavers’ teams will host the Ashland Hornets underneath the new lights. The boys' game will begin at 4:00 to be followed by the girls’ game at 6:00 p.m. Ashland girls will be getting in their final tune-up before playoffs. Central Aroostook boys’ and girls’ teams will be traveling to take on their rival, the Fort Fairfield Tigers. Boys' game will start at 4:00 and the girls’ start will follow at 6:00. The Madawaska Owls teams will make the long trip to Houlton with the boys’ matchup at 4:00 and the girls’ game at 6:00.

We have you covered

Stay locked into 101.9 The Rock on Facebook and online for playoffs updates, as well as 92.9 The Ticket. Chris Popper and myself will be updating you on the playoffs through the state championships.