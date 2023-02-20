#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #8 Ashland 62-12 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors had little trouble with #8 Ashland, beating the Hornets 62-12 in the last Class D Girls Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th.
Southern Aroostook had beaten Ashland twice previously, 80-15 (December 27th) and 87-9 (January 11th).
Southern Aroostook led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and after a 21-3 run in the 2nd Quarter, led 38-8 at the Half. Southern Aroostook led 55-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Cami Shields had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Madison Shields had 14 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. Madison Russell and Ally Shields each had 10 points. Madison Russell had 2 3-pointers. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line..
Ashland was led by Abby Doughy with 5 points. She had a 3-pointer. The Hornets were 1-2 from the free throw line.
The Hornets' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.
Southern Aroostook, now 16-3 advances to the Class D semifinals with #4 Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ashland Girls
|5
|3
|4
|0
|12
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|17
|21
|17
|7
|62
Box Score
Ashland
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Emma Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Layla Burby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayla MacLean
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Angel Hafford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Doughty
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Michaela Carney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Macy MacLean
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Calin Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haily Poulin
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|12
|4
|1
|1
|2
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah McGary
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Olivia Ellingwood
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Emmalee Landry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ally Shields
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Russell
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Emma Stubbs
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Rackliff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Shields
|14
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Cami Shields
|15
|6
|1
|-
|2
|Callie Russell
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Libby Anderson
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|62
|22
|5
|3
|6