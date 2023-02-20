1 Southern Aroostook Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat #8 Jonesport-Beals 64-24 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals, 64-24 in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal, on Monday, February 20th.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper loading...

Southern Aroostook led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter, the Warriors outscored Jonesport-Beals 22-4 to lead 45-17.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper loading...

Southern Aroostook was led by Camden Porter with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Dylan Burpee had 15 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had 2 3-pointers and Trafton Russon and Graham Siltz each had a 3-pointer. Siltz had 12 points. The Warriors were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Damon Beal #0 Jonesport-Beals Photo Chris Popper Damon Beal #0 Jonesport-Beals Photo Chris Popper loading...

Jonesport-Beals was led by Damon Beal with 13 points. Beal scored his 100th point on a field goal in the 3rd Quarter. Brevan Kenney had 8 points. The Royals were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper loading...

Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Southern Aroostook improved to 19-0. They will now take on #4 Bangor Christian on Thursday, February 23rd in the 2nd Class D Semifinal, at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Boys 6 7 4 7 24 Southern Aroostook Boys 15 8 22 19 64

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Damon Beal 13 5 - 3 6 Eli Peabody 0 - - - - Kaden Beal 0 - - - - Brevan Kenney 8 2 - 4 4 William Guptill 0 - - - - Josh Warnock 0 - - - - James Brasted 0 - - - - Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - Garrett Libby 3 1 - 1 1 Owen Alley 0 - - - - Nathaniel Johnson 0 - - - - Nathaniel Carver 0 - - - - Nathan Faulkingham 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 24 8 - 8 11

Southern Aroostook