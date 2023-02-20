#1 Southern Aroostook Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat #8 Jonesport-Beals 64-24 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals, 64-24 in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal, on Monday, February 20th.
Southern Aroostook led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter, the Warriors outscored Jonesport-Beals 22-4 to lead 45-17.
Southern Aroostook was led by Camden Porter with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Dylan Burpee had 15 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had 2 3-pointers and Trafton Russon and Graham Siltz each had a 3-pointer. Siltz had 12 points. The Warriors were 10-14 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Damon Beal with 13 points. Beal scored his 100th point on a field goal in the 3rd Quarter. Brevan Kenney had 8 points. The Royals were 8-11 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.
Southern Aroostook improved to 19-0. They will now take on #4 Bangor Christian on Thursday, February 23rd in the 2nd Class D Semifinal, at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|6
|7
|4
|7
|24
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|15
|8
|22
|19
|64
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Damon Beal
|13
|5
|-
|3
|6
|Eli Peabody
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brevan Kenney
|8
|2
|-
|4
|4
|William Guptill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Warnock
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|James Brasted
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Garrett Libby
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Owen Alley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|24
|8
|-
|8
|11
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Drake Weston
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dillan Bishop
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Collier
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Dylan Burpee
|15
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Ryder Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lincoln Hardy
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Camden Porter
|16
|5
|2
|-
|1
|Trafton Russell
|9
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Richard Chambers
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Graham Siltz
|12
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Brennan Burpee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|15
|8
|10
|14