#1 Old Town Girls Remain Unbeaten Beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 in the final Girls Class B North Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 19th
Old Town led 18-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes were up 53-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Taylor Loring who had a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 12 points. Alexis Degrasse had 2 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes had 9 3's in the game and were 6-8 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau who had 8 points, including a 3-pointer. Karlynn Gilmour, Jorjan Maynard, Grace O'connell and Georganna Curtis each had a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Presque Isle was 4-5 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.
Old Town, now 19-0 will take on Houlton, in the 2nd Class B North Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd with the tip-off at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Girls
|2
|12
|5
|6
|25
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|18
|16
|19
|4
|57
Box Score
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Addison Clairmont
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Molly McCluskey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Oâ€™Connell
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Karlynn Gilmour
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Anna Jeandreau
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Marion Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mia Casavant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Morningstar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rossalyn Buck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georganna Curtis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|25
|3
|5
|4
|5
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|22
|2
|6
|-
|-
|Lexi Thibodeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haylie Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|6
|-
|1
|3
|4
|Eliabeth Magoon
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Saige Evans
|12
|5
|-
|2
|2
|Alexis Degrasse
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Gabrielle Cody
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Danica Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Izabella Damboise
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|12
|9
|6
|8
