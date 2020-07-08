Wolfgang Van Halen Says COVID-19 Threw ‘A Wrench’ Into Album Plan

Wolfgang Van Halen said the inability to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the release of his long-awaited solo album.

In response to a fan's question on Twitter about the record's arrival, the Van Halen bassist wrote, "I'm working on it! The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over), but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!!"

Van Halen first revealed plans for his solo album in 2015, when his father, Eddie Van Halen, told a crowd at a public interview, "Wait until you hear his record. This is not [his] pop talking, this is real talk. It blew my mind."

The guitarist later noted that his son's music is "like AC/DC meets Van Halen meets aggressive pop. The riffs are catchy. It’s a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I’ve never heard anything quite like it. It’s so powerful that I’m jealous."

Two years later, Wolfgang began sharing a few brief snippets of the record, and word leaked that he plays all the instruments. That information was confirmed in another recent tweet, where Van Halen stated the project was "100 percent Wolf."

Almost exactly two years ago today, producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette revealed that the album was completed. “There are no words to describe the sense of excitement and accomplishment of finishing the last mix on this amazing record,” he wrote. “It’s so awesome and I’m super proud of it on all levels. It’s been a long time coming but it will be very worth the wait! Proud of you ... love ya."

But this past February, when Van Halen announced his solo record deal with Explorer1 Music Group, he said the LP, whose title has not been disclosed, was still in its "final stages."