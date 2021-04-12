Wicked Funny Maine Music Video About April Weather

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every year we get wicked pumped for the warmer days when April finally rolls around in Maine. Often though, we are disappointed that old man winter isn't quite ready to pack his things and go home. It was kinda cold out there today, dudebubguy!

Now you might be sayin', any day over with a temperature of 40 or above ain't all that bad. But after the unbelievable Saturday in the 70s we just had, it sure feels a tidbitnippley as we start off the work week. Bettah than snow I guess.

Our good buddies in the local band Flooded Cellar made a wicked funny music video a few years back about the back and forth between winter and spring we deal with living in Maine during this month. Maybe we should rename this season "sprinter". Sounds about right.

The song is simply and aptly titled, "April in Maine". The month that can't seem to make up it's mind. One day it's 70 and the next day it's 50. Come on, May!

And don't we love to hear those peepahs in the beginning of the video!

We love these guys! They get us, because they are us. Flooded Cellar hail from beautiful Lovell over there on Route 5 in Oxford County.

We've also featured a music video by them called Six Cords Shy of a Broken Back, which hilariously laments the “seven month haul” that is winter in Maine.

