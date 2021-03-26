Looks Like It’s Time For Maine’s Official Mud Season Music Video

It's so delightful to hear more and more birdies singing sweet songs every day, as we head out of March and into April. There was a surprisingly huge flock of grackles in the maple tree across the street when I opened the door to let the dogs out this morning. They were screeching with joy. I guess they are pretty happy about the rain we're finally getting. Yuht, the spring thaw is in full swing and before long there will be buds on the trees. The grass will start getting green soon, flowers will be blooming and we'll hear peepers at night. We can't wait for the chirps to start chiming in after the sun goes down. There's really nothing like cracking the bedroom window open and being lulled to sleep by the chorus of those little froggies.

With that though, I tell ya what. It isn't all great this time of year. You see, we've got quite the soupy rut going along the left side of the driveway at our house today. Mud season is here.

Six Cords Shy of a Broken Back. That one hilariously laments the “seven month haul” that is winter in Maine. You probably remember the band's now classic cold weather music video calledThat one hilariously laments the “seven month haul” that is winter in Maine.

Well now that it appears we survived that, it's time to endure that soft, sinking transition from cold weather to warm weather.

As we wait for the dirt roads and backyards to dry out, we Mainers can totally relate to this music video from 2017.

YouTube

These guys are great. They call themselves Flooded Cellar and they hail from beautiful Lovell over there on Route 5 in Oxford County.

WARNING: In case you care, we think there's an F-bomb at around the :48 mark.

