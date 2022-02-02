WATCH: Easton Girls OT Win; Wisdom’s Pelletier Gets 1,000th Point

Magical Moments on Aroostook County Hardwood

Two amazing moments in local high school basketball action on Wednesday night.

We are all fans of the Easton Bears girls team

The Easton girls team has been in the spotlight this season for everything but their play and effort. Showing true perseverance and class, they have risen above the clouds around them and picked up their first win on Wednesday night. In front of their home crowd at The Barn in Easton, the Bears picked up a one-point overtime victory on this buzzer beater by Madison Bridges.

Congratulations, girls! Enjoy your moment!

Pelletier joins 1k point club

In St. Agatha, the Wisdom Pioneers hosted the Washburn Beavers in Class D North boys action. Late in the fourth quarter Wisdom's Carter Pelletier knocked down a step-back three-point shot to put him over the 1,000 career points mark. You can watch his magical moment below.

Congratulations to you Carter on your achievement. Reaching the 1k milestone is not easy and takes hard work, talent, drive, and good health! The Pioneers have their sites set on making a deep run in Bangor this year during the upcoming tournament. Wisdom moved their record to 9-4 on the season with a 60-39 win.

A special thank you to Aroostook County Hoops and Robert Holmes for providing us with scores, updates, and highlights each night.

Other Scores:

Van Buren boys defeat Easton 45-44

Fort Kent 65-52 over Caribou

Orono 59-44 over Houlton

Hodgdon 86 East Grand 30

Girls Scores

Wisdom defeats Washburn 63-22

Hodgdon handles East Grant 64-25

Fort Kent beat Fort Fairfield 47-31

