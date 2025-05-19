101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Spring Week Three nominees:

Reagan Stubbs - Presque Isle - Hit two home runs, driving in a total of eleven runs in three games

Cayden Ala - Fort Fairfield - Pitches 8 innings in two appearances, allowing only 1 run striking out 18

Olivia York - Central Aroostook - Pitched a shutout

ALice Korzekwa - Presque Isle - Advanced to the State Championship Individual Round of 16

Brooke Shields - Southern Aroostook - Piched a complete game shutout striking out 8

Josh Martin - Katahdin - Pitched a complete game win striking out 14, with 3 hits and 3RBI's

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference! Voting will be live NOW through May 22nd at 5pm with the winner announced on the Friday morning Sports Report as well as all of Townsquare's three radio stations!

Have a result or photos that you'd like to share with us, drop a line HERE!