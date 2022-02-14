University of Maine-Presque Isle Dean’s List; By Town in County

Owls Flying High

The University of Maine-Presque Isle released the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost, recently confirmed the students who were named to the list and reminded the public that the University no longer distinguishes honors.

Long List of Aroostook County Natives Excelling

UMPI's Dean's List for 2021-22 has added an honor for those students who attend part time. This is new since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to the following students for their academic success.

Ashland

Danielle Boyles

Amber Angie Chasse

Hailee Jo Cunningham

Morgan B. Doughty

Hannah Lea Elland

Kaitlyn Ferro, Marissa R. Michalka

Jill M. Wardwell

Blaine

Marissa B. Anthony

Brittany Lee Deschaine

Lane Bryant Grass

Caleb Johnny Harris

Bridgewater

Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert

Mitch John Grass

Caribou

Brevin David Barnes

Carter Morris Belanger

Brendan D. Blackstone

Livia G. Bouchard

Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot

Abbie Caron

Sage Mikala Dubay

Paige Anna Espling

Jarred Llewellyn Jones

Logan Bradley Lusardi

Dylan Jacob Marrero

Molly Dee McCrossin

Marisa J. Michaud

Krista Rose Michaud

Madsie Miller

Jackie Morrow

Monique A. Nadeau

Wanda L. Osgood

Jacob Oneil Ouellette

Chris Matthew Parent

Nate Robert Pitre

Nyden Reed

Hannah E. Rossignol

Tricia Marie Salo

Kimberlee Dae Susi

Megan L. Tucker

Ashley Jane Violette

Karlee J. Willett

Castle Hill

Christi Lynn Barron

Anna Ruth Rollins

Connor Township

Caragan A. Haney

Danforth

Kelsey Daoust

Dyer Brook

Lacy J. Boisvert

Get our free mobile app

Easton

Kathleen Leslie Haney

Grady Keith McKeough

Fort Fairfield

Emma Lee Edgecomb

Claire M. Hemphill

Sarah Hemphill

Caleb McManus

Joshua Kevin Peers

Hunter R. Perkins, Nate Reynolds

Dawson Mark Watson

Seth Michael Woodman

Fort Kent

Morgan Elizabeth Audibert

Des Marie Dumais

Madison Meg Saucier

Frenchville

Lexi Rena Albert

Hodgdon

Mary Aubryn Hewett

Bethany Victoria Tabb

Martha Elizabeth Wilson

Houlton

Samuel Ian Cosman

Adrian Duron

Aspen E. Flewelling

Owen Shane Gallop

Gabriella M. Guiod

Maddy A. Lloyd

Addy M. Mooers

Nick Perfitt

Lexy Proulx

Kiersten Tuttle

Tim James Strong Youngfellow

Island Falls

Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier

Limerick

Cassie Morrell

Get our free mobile app

Limestone

Marissa Lee Brouette

Taylor Faye LaBreck

Davis Charles Levesque II

Littleton

Jasmine Marie Rockwell

Ludlow

Leah Catherine Codrey

Mapleton

Heath Aaron Bartley

Maddie Buzza

Meghann O. Collins

Brian Thurston Ellis II

Griffin P. Guerrette

Laini Huston

Callie Morgan Rogers

Anna Marie Trombley

Mars Hill

Gracie Paige Giberson

Jacki Ann Gillen

Maia B. Hess

Mersaydez Johnston

Lillie Elizabeth Mahan

Jennifer M. McKeen

Josh Thomas

Monticello

Tara Chalene Chaloux

Logan Tapley

Oakfield

Ryan Sonderman

Patten

Aly Morgan Barylski

Jordyn Gardner

John McNally

Emma Kathleen McNally

Perham

Elizabeth Bouchard

Presque Isle

James Franklin Anderson

Peter Joseph Baldwin Jr.

Taylor McKenzie Billings

Kacie Jo Chapman

Miranda D. Cole

Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck

Belen Dougherty

Sophia Claire Gibson

Preston L. Gibson

Gavin Hemphill

Jonah Gregory Hudson

Sig Rose Johnston

Molly Arabella Kingsbury

Jake J. Kinney

Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur

Sophia L. Maile

Monica Lanae McLaughlin

Abby Michaud

Derik Stephan Michaud

Liz R. Michaud

Lizzy Nadeau

Jimmy Joseph Ocaya

Derrick Jonathan Payne

Savannah Rae Rodriguez

Autumn Danielle Saucier

Emily Susan Shaw

Julia Rose Sherman

Jake A. Stevens

Pam Sue Sutherland

Belle R. Thibault

Chelsey Renee Trombley

Miranda Sue Tweedie

Ella S. Underwood

Gavin M. Vining

Jamie Lynn Walsh

Caleb Anthony Wheaton

Stacyville

Holly Beth Brown

Van Buren

Peter Robert LaPlante

Tiffany Morrow

Wade

Emerson Day Turner

Washburn

Aidan M. Churchill

Emily Nicole Driscoll

Lila McCrum

Steven N. Nader

Paul Stanley Tardie III

Meg S. Wells

Noah White

Westfield

Shani Hardgrove

Woodland

Makenzie Conroy

Kyla F. Cunningham

Zakkary Tracy