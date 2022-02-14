University of Maine-Presque Isle Dean’s List; By Town in County

University of Maine-Presque Isle Dean&#8217;s List; By Town in County

UMPI

Owls Flying High 

The University of Maine-Presque Isle released the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost, recently confirmed the students who were named to the list and reminded the public that the University no longer distinguishes honors.  

Long List of Aroostook County Natives Excelling

UMPI's Dean's List for 2021-22 has added an honor for those students who attend part time. This is new since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to the following students for their academic success.  

Ashland 

Danielle Boyles

Amber Angie Chasse 

Hailee Jo Cunningham 

Morgan B. Doughty 

Hannah Lea Elland 

Kaitlyn Ferro, Marissa R. Michalka 

Jill M. Wardwell 

Blaine 

Marissa B. Anthony 

Brittany Lee Deschaine 

Lane Bryant Grass 

Caleb Johnny Harris 

Bridgewater 

Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert 

Mitch John Grass 

Caribou 

Brevin David Barnes 

Carter Morris Belanger 

Brendan D. Blackstone 

Livia G. Bouchard 

Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot 

Abbie Caron 

Sage Mikala Dubay 

Paige Anna Espling 

Jarred Llewellyn Jones 

Logan Bradley Lusardi 

Dylan Jacob Marrero 

Molly Dee McCrossin 

Marisa J. Michaud 

Krista Rose Michaud 

Madsie Miller 

Jackie Morrow 

Monique A. Nadeau 

Wanda L. Osgood 

Jacob Oneil Ouellette 

Chris Matthew Parent 

Nate Robert Pitre 

Nyden Reed 

Hannah E. Rossignol 

Tricia Marie Salo 

Kimberlee Dae Susi 

Megan L. Tucker 

Ashley Jane Violette 

Karlee J. Willett 

Castle Hill 

Christi Lynn Barron 

Anna Ruth Rollins 

Connor Township 

Caragan A. Haney 

Danforth 

Kelsey Daoust 

Dyer Brook 

Lacy J. Boisvert 

Easton 

Kathleen Leslie Haney 

Grady Keith McKeough 

Fort Fairfield 

Emma Lee Edgecomb 

Claire M. Hemphill 

Sarah Hemphill 

Caleb McManus 

Joshua Kevin Peers 

Hunter R. Perkins, Nate Reynolds 

Dawson Mark Watson 

Seth Michael Woodman 

Fort Kent 

Morgan Elizabeth Audibert 

Des Marie Dumais 

Madison Meg Saucier 

Frenchville 

Lexi Rena Albert 

Hodgdon 

Mary Aubryn Hewett 

Bethany Victoria Tabb 

Martha Elizabeth Wilson 

Houlton 

Samuel Ian Cosman 

Adrian Duron 

Aspen E. Flewelling 

Owen Shane Gallop 

Gabriella M. Guiod 

Maddy A. Lloyd 

Addy M. Mooers 

Nick Perfitt 

Lexy Proulx 

Kiersten Tuttle 

Tim James Strong Youngfellow 

Island Falls 

Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier 

Limerick 

Cassie Morrell 

Limestone 

Marissa Lee Brouette 

Taylor Faye LaBreck 

Davis Charles Levesque II 

Littleton 

Jasmine Marie Rockwell 

Ludlow 

Leah Catherine Codrey 

Mapleton 

Heath Aaron Bartley 

Maddie Buzza 

Meghann O. Collins 

Brian Thurston Ellis II 

Griffin P. Guerrette 

Laini Huston 

Callie Morgan Rogers 

Anna Marie Trombley 

Mars Hill 

Gracie Paige Giberson 

Jacki Ann Gillen 

Maia B. Hess 

Mersaydez Johnston 

Lillie Elizabeth Mahan 

Jennifer M. McKeen 

Josh Thomas 

Monticello 

Tara Chalene Chaloux 

Logan Tapley 

Oakfield 

Ryan Sonderman 

Patten 

Aly Morgan Barylski 

Jordyn Gardner 

John McNally 

Emma Kathleen McNally 

Perham 

Elizabeth Bouchard 

Presque Isle 

James Franklin Anderson 

Peter Joseph Baldwin Jr. 

Taylor McKenzie Billings 

Kacie Jo Chapman 

Miranda D. Cole 

Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck 

Belen Dougherty 

Sophia Claire Gibson 

Preston L. Gibson 

Gavin Hemphill 

Jonah Gregory Hudson 

Sig Rose Johnston 

Molly Arabella Kingsbury 

Jake J. Kinney 

Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur 

Sophia L. Maile 

Monica Lanae McLaughlin 

Abby Michaud 

Derik Stephan Michaud 

Liz R. Michaud 

Lizzy Nadeau 

Jimmy Joseph Ocaya 

Derrick Jonathan Payne 

Savannah Rae Rodriguez 

Autumn Danielle Saucier 

Emily Susan Shaw 

Julia Rose Sherman 

Jake A. Stevens 

Pam Sue Sutherland 

Belle R. Thibault 

Chelsey Renee Trombley 

Miranda Sue Tweedie 

Ella S. Underwood 

Gavin M. Vining 

Jamie Lynn Walsh 

Caleb Anthony Wheaton 

Stacyville 

Holly Beth Brown 

Van Buren 

Peter Robert LaPlante 

Tiffany Morrow 

Wade 

Emerson Day Turner 

Washburn 

Aidan M. Churchill 

Emily Nicole Driscoll 

Lila McCrum 

Steven N. Nader 

Paul Stanley Tardie III 

Meg S. Wells 

Noah White 

Westfield 

Shani Hardgrove 

Woodland 

Makenzie Conroy 

Kyla F. Cunningham 

Zakkary Tracy 

