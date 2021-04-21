UMPI Catcher named Conference Player of the Week

The Northern Atlantic Conference announced their weekly honors and a local athlete received recognition for a near perfect week on the softball diamond. University of Maine-Presque Isle catcher Delaney Strout was named the conference Player of the Week.

Look at this hitting line

Delaney Strout was nearly perfect across four games last week for the UMPI Owls. She went 15-for-16 at the plate, going 4-for-4 in three of the games against Northern Vermont-Johnson.

Digging Deeper

Strout was a one person wrecking crew on offense. She hit five doubles on her way to 20 total bases and crossing the plate herself ten times. Delaney had seven runs batted in helping the Owls improve to 9-7 on the season.

Strout stopped the scoring

The offensive numbers alone are enough to earn the Player of the Week honors, but Strout's impact on from behind the plate was equally impressive. As catcher and third basemen, Strout had 17 putouts and one assist on 18 opportunities.

What's next for Owls

The UMPI Owls are slated to host Northern Vermont-Johnson for a four-game series this weekend. After that the only remaining regular season games for the Owls is a home at home against in State rival Thomas College. Stay up to date on all things UMPI Athletics

Playing for the playoffs.

The postseason is in reach for the Owls but they have some work to do. They currently sit in 3rd place in the Eastern division of the Northern Atlantic Conference standings. The top two teams in the Eastern and Western divisions advance to the postseason early next month.